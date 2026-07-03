【登入聊天室】逝去的一切並未真正絕跡：從《真愛留聲》看見我們在孤獨中對愛的渴望

AI重點 文章重點整理： 重點一： 作者認為《真愛留聲》以真誠細膩方式描寫喪妹後的療傷歷程。

作者認為《真愛留聲》以真誠細膩方式描寫喪妹後的療傷歷程。 重點二： Jill 透過語音訊息傾訴悲傷與思念，意外連結到敏感的 Wes

Jill 透過語音訊息傾訴悲傷與思念，意外連結到敏感的 Wes 重點三：文章借電影傳達孤獨中的陪伴渴望，並相信愛能再次燃起。

最近，我看了一部 Netflix 電影，片名是《真愛留聲》。簡單來說，劇情講述一個女孩在失去妹妹後，努力走出悲傷的故事。我已經很久沒有看到如此純粹、如此真誠的電影了。身為一個超級浪漫喜劇愛好者，我認為一部好的作品，應該能讓人有所成長與體悟。例如在《三十姑娘一朵花》中，我學會了去擁抱那個完美與不完美的自己，並將其視為探索自我、找尋真我的旅程；而這部電影則從另一個截然不同的角度，切中了同樣的核心。影片中沒有任何一幕因脫離現實而讓人難以共鳴。當然，這並不是要求每個人都要經歷過相似的逆境才能感同身受；只要你願意多花一點心思去關注人與人之間的微妙牽絆，真正與他人建立起深層的靈魂連結，你就能理解為什麼我會認為這部電影是今年——至少目前為止——浪漫喜劇的巔峰之作。

Recently, I watched a Netflix movie called "Voicemails for Isabelle." Briefly, the plot follows a girl whose sister passed away and her journey to find ways to overcome her grief. I haven't seen anything so pure and authentic for so long. Speaking as a total rom-com fan, a good one should allow you to grow. For example, in "13 Going on 30", I learned to embrace my perfect and imperfect self as part of my journey to figure out who I really am, and this one has definitely checked that box from a different angle. Nothing in the film was so unrealistic as to be unrelatable. What I meant by that is not necessarily to ask everyone to have similar adversities; as long as you pay a little more attention to the interrelationships among individuals, like really bond with people on a deeper level, you can understand why I find the film a peak of rom-com, at least so far this year.

這部電影最扣人心弦的地方，在於女主角 Jill 藉由留下一封又一封語音訊息，來宣洩她難以說出口的悲傷、對世界的不滿，以及對妹妹的深切思念。她藉由口白，吐露著那些被壓抑在心底、從未有機會向外人提起，甚至連自己都未曾好好面對的複雜思緒。然而，這些未經修飾、本應是私密內心獨白的訊息，卻意外地被一個叫 Wes 的男人聽見了。外表看似靈魂枯槁、對生活失去熱情的 Wes，其實保有一顆細膩而敏銳的心，這讓他聽懂了 Jill 隱藏在話語背後的真實自我，也讓兩人的命運悄然交織，最終使他成為了她生命中對的那個人。

The most heartwarming part of the movie is that the female lead, Jill, relies on voicemails to vent her unspoken sorrow, her grievances to the world, and her longing for her sister. She uses her spoken words to express the mixed feelings she holds in her heart, which never seem to have a chance to leak out to other people or even to herself. Those unfiltered, meant-to-be-secret messages were accidentally heard by someone named Wes, who was, on the surface, dead inside, but actually sensitive enough to hear the real Jill, which led him to be the one for her in the end.

我深深共鳴著 Jill 的那句獨白——她說她不需要男人，她只想找回她的妹妹。她留下的那些語音訊息就是最好的證明，她自始至終渴望的，不過是像妹妹曾給予過她的、那種毫無雜質的愛與關懷。她不需要旁人廉價而虛偽的同情；她要的是在自己高喊「誰要跟我一起走？」時，願意義無反顧跟隨她的人。

I personally resonate with the line where Jill says she doesn't need a man; instead, she wants her sister back, and all the voicemails she's left are evidence that all she needs is genuine love and care, like the kind her sister provided her. She doesn't need fake empathy from others; she wants someone who will follow her when she says, "Who is coming with me?"

其實，我和戲裡的 Jill、Wes，以及世界上的每個人都一樣，都在尋找宇宙的終極答案，試圖去看透萬事萬物的運行軌跡。這部看似簡單卻底蘊深厚的情感電影，溫柔地告訴我「你並不孤單」。即便我至今對這個複雜的世界仍理不出頭緒，但隨著我不斷地去探索、去感受，我知道自己正一步步朝著核心靠近。

I am searching for the answer to the universe, just like Jill and Wes, and everyone else, seeking to understand all the rules and patterns of everything. Watching this simple yet immensely deep film makes me feel that I am not alone. I still haven't had a single clue about this world, but as I keep exploring and feeling, I know I'm getting closer to it.

我寫下這些文字，並非試圖向這個世界發出某種祈求，而僅僅是像 Jill 一樣，渴望找到那個能與我共享生命所有細碎的人。感謝這部電影，讓我終於徹底聽懂了泰勒絲在歌裡唱的那句：「逝去的一切，並未真正絕跡。」我們只需要多一點點絕不輕言放棄的勇氣，那看似已成灰燼的火焰，終將再次熊熊燃起。

I am writing my thoughts down, not because I am trying to send a plea to anyone or anything, but simply because, like Jill, I want to find the one who can share everything with me. Thanks to this movie, "what died didn't stay dead", as Taylor Swift said in her song, all we need is a little courage not to give up, and the ashy flame is going to ignite again.