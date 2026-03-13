很多媳婦不是沒有想法，只是習慣先讓一步

很多人以為，媳婦的沉默代表沒有意見。

但其實不是。

很多媳婦不是沒有想法，而是習慣先讓一步。

在家庭裡，很多事情其實沒有明確的規則。

怎麼做才算合適？

怎麼說才不會讓人不舒服？

什麼時候該解釋？

什麼時候該沉默？

這些都沒有標準答案。

於是很多媳婦慢慢學會一件事。

在說話之前，先想一下。

如果句話說出來，會不會讓氣氛變得尷尬？

如果這件事堅持到底，會不會讓大家不舒服？

於是很多時候，話就變得比較委婉。

有時候甚至乾脆不說。

不是因為沒有想法。

而是因為家庭的氣氛，比爭一個對錯更重要。

很多女人在職場裡其實很果斷。

可以做決定。

可以負責任。

也可以直接表達自己的意見。

但回到家庭之後，卻會多一層顧慮。

不是因為能力改變了。

而是因為角色不同。

在家庭裡，很多人會不自覺地變成氣氛的調整者。

當長輩開始講過去的事情時，

你會安靜地聽。

當意見不同的時候，

你會選擇轉個方向，而不是直接碰撞。

久了之後，大家會說：

「她很懂事。」

「她很會做人。」

但很少有人會去想，懂事其實也是一種消耗。

因為懂事的背後，常常代表很多事情要自己消化。

家庭的相處，本來就不容易。

每個人都有自己的習慣，也有自己的想法。

有時候讓一步，並不是因為誰比較對。

而是因為有人希望這個家可以比較平靜。

很多媳婦其實很清楚一件事。

不是每件事情都需要爭出答案。

有些時候，維持關係本身就是一種選擇。

只是偶爾也會希望，自己的體諒能被看見。

哪怕只是一句很簡單的理解。

那會讓很多沉默，變得不那麼孤單。

Qinote，書寫人生不同階段的生活片刻與關係風景。 從年輕時的愛情、成為父母後的轉變， 到婚姻、家庭、孩子長大後的距離與靠近。 用文字記錄情感、相處與自我修復的歷程， 相信溫柔與誠實，能為人生留下光。

#媳婦 #習慣

6億身家不留男人：最美歐巴桑陳美鳳的清醒傳承路

6億身家不留男人：最美歐巴桑陳美鳳的清醒傳承路

2026-02-28 08:00 J.T

你還記得那個在工地秀後台，一個人默默扒著冷便當陳美鳳嗎？

米粒乾癟、菜色凝結，塑膠盒邊緣還沾著後台的油漆味。同一個人，媒體卻說她身價六億，是全台最美歐巴桑。這兩個畫面疊在一起，簡直像電影裡的蒙太奇——窮到發慌的過去，與富到流油的現在，中間只隔著一個女人的半輩子。

而她最近說了一句話，讓我這個看過無數高資產族群的財務醫生，忍不住想按讚。「這筆錢，我不留給任何男人。」這句話一出，我第一個念頭是：只有看透人生，才能有這樣的智慧話語。她說這話的時候，語氣輕得像在討論今天天氣。但你知道的，真正的大決定，從來不需要大吼大叫。

從冷便當到「我就是豪門」

陳美鳳（Mei-Feng Chen）年輕時的故事，聽一次就忘不掉。為了在基隆給父親換一個像樣的家，她在工地秀最瘋狂的年代全台灣跑透透。聲音啞了，繼續唱；便當冷了，照樣吃。那時候沒有什麼「職涯規劃」，只有一個念頭：我要安全，我要一個遮風避雨的地方。後來她紅了，賺了，媒體開始傳她身價六億。你猜她怎麼回應？「沒那麼誇張，夠用就好。」八個字，把所有數字崇拜都打回原形。這不是裝謙虛，這是見過地獄的人特有的冷靜——錢只是工具，不是神壇上的供品。難怪她能說出那句經典台詞：「我不嫁豪門，因為我就是豪門。」這話要是從別的明星嘴裡出來，你可能會翻白眼；但從一個吃過冷便當、被房貸壓到喘不過氣的人口中说出来，那就是血淚換來的覺悟。

一千萬買來的「減法」智慧

但別以為她的財富之路一帆風順。陳美鳳自己承認，年輕時根本是個「理財盲」。看到工地秀就亂買房——對，就是那種「買房一定賺」的迷信，她當年比誰都虔誠。對房貸利息完全沒概念，一度被沉重的貸款壓到懷疑人生。銀行利息像水蛭一樣，默默吸乾她的勞力價值——這種被資產反噬的恐懼，沒經歷過的人不會懂。

真正的轉折點，是那場耗時四年、花掉她一千萬台幣和解金的離婚官司。

一千萬。不是為了分財產，是為了「買回自由」。她跨海打官司，只為從前夫手中奪回房產與人生主導權。這筆錢貴得離譜，但也值得到底——因為它徹底治好了她對「加法理財」的執迷。從此以後，陳美鳳開始做「減法」。清理高壓低效的物件，追求極致流動性。她還透露一個讓我拍案叫絕的習慣：「抽屜一定要有現金。」

在這個人人談論投資報酬率、資產配置的時代，這句話聽起來簡直像阿嬤的叮嚀。但你知道嗎？這才是對「底氣」最直觀的掌控。當你不再追求名牌包的虛榮，而是享受隨性混搭的自在；當你的資產隨時能變現、隨時能轉身——那才是真正的自由。

法律這台冷血機器，不認得你的真心

現在，最讓我敬佩也最不捨的部分來了。陳美鳳決定把遺產留給相伴多年的「助理妹妹」。聽起來溫馨？但身為 CFP® 國際認證高級理財規劃顧問，我看到的是滿地的法律地雷。先釐清：這位助理其實是她的胞妹，依法本就有繼承權。但問題是，在台灣的繼承順位裡，單身者若無子女且父母離世，遺產將由兄弟姊妹「均分」。假設你現在單身、沒小孩、爸媽走了——恭喜你，你的錢法律已經先幫你「分好」了。這意味著什麼？即便陳美鳳立下遺囑指定給妹妹，其他手足仍有「特留分」的保障——那是一道法律高牆，意志再強大也撞不開。

但這還不是最可怕的。除了特留分的威脅，還有一隻看不見的手——遺產稅。假設陳美鳳的資產真的接近六億，按現行稅率，國稅局先拿走至少百分之十，也就是六千萬。這還沒算上土地增值稅、房地合一稅的可能疊加衍生稅務成本。很多人以為「留給妹妹就好」，卻沒算過「要先繳多少稅才能留」。這是我在輔導高資產客戶時，第一個要打破的迷思。

法律這台機器有多冷血？它會把你的錢分給二十年沒講過話的親戚，然後跟你說「依法辦理」。它只看血緣與順位，不看誰在你病榻前守候，不問誰陪你走過半輩子的風雨。你不想讓辛苦累積的資產，最後流向那些僅具血緣、卻不相往來的親屬？那就必須建立「保全防線」。單靠遺囑是不夠的，你需要「保險隔離機制」——把理賠金指定受益人，排除在遺產計算之外；或是設立「生前信託」，在生前就完成資產的實質隔離。

這裡要潑個冷水：銀行定存、基金、股票，這些「遺產」都跑不掉，都會被凍結、都被特留分綁架。只有保險理賠金，可以指定受益人、可以排除在遺產計算之外。這不是我在推銷保險，是我在銀行端看太多客戶發現「錢卡住了」的慘痛經驗。銀行理專不一定懂得告訴你正確的資訊，因為這不在他的 KPI 裡。

沒有這些工具，你的遺產就只是別人眼中的財產。就這麼簡單，也這麼殘忍。

寫給每一個努力活著的你

陳美鳳的故事，說到底不是什麼明星八卦。這是一份給所有都會女性、單身族、頂客家庭的診斷報告。她用一千萬換來的教訓是：錢要留在對的人手裡，才是真正的守護。當財富超越物質需求，它的終極意義就是賦予你「說不」的權力——不嫁給不愛的人，不委屈在不對的關係裡，不讓法律替你決定誰才值得。經濟獨立是選擇生活的底氣，提前規劃則是守護所愛的最後慈悲。

我們努力一輩子，不是為了在身後留下一場紛爭。而是要確保那份由冷便當換來的血汗，那份在工地秀後台咬牙撐過的堅持，能準確、優雅地降落在那個值得的人手中。法律只能做到「分配」。唯有專業的傳承佈局，才能達成「圓滿」。

看到這裡，你可以做三件事：第一，打開你的存摺，算一下「如果明天我不在，這些錢會去哪」；第二，找出你的保單，確認受益人寫的是誰；第三，問自己一個問題：「我現在的資產結構，是讓我自由，還是讓我綁死？」這三題不用急著回答，但至少要開始想。真正的改變，從一個好問題開始。

真正的貴氣，從來不是身價數字，而是內心尊貴且靈魂自由。別讓法律的冰冷，替你抹滅了生前的溫情；在意外來臨前，妳必須親手寫下財富的歸宿。你的錢，應該聽你的話——不是聽法律的、不是聽親戚的、不是聽「應該怎樣」的。

這就是我真心想再跟你提醒一次的囉嗦。



我是JT， 你的引導式財務規劃顧問，

我不是婚姻專家， 但有些想法，想跟你分享。


我是Joseph Ting，擁有 CFP®國際認證高級理財規劃顧問執照， 英國劍橋FTT®引導式培訓師 Level 3 大師級國際認證 Cambridge Facilitative Trainer Training® ， 2019年中國培訓雜誌主辦"我是好講師"大賽全中國12強金科講師； 10年專業訓練職業講師經驗， 10年銀行保險稅務輔銷顧問經驗， 20年保險銷售及相關稅務規劃經驗．

#便當 #陳美鳳 #遺產稅 #兩性關係

愛情的開始、盛放與消逝──《第四者》

愛情的開始、盛放與消逝──《第四者》

2026-03-05 12:00 梅洛琳

故事來說，最好寫的就是「感情」，最難寫的也是「感情」。只要跟人交流，就會產生感情。

在創作故事時，「感情」，甚至是「愛情」，是非常上手的選擇。

你愛我、我愛你；你不愛他，他卻愛我。可能是三角或四角戀。

「第四者」顧名思義，已經不是小三，而是小四了。

如果有一天，發現自己不是愛人的唯一，也不是備胎，而是在這些之後，心碎、憤怒、絕望……再精美的愛情，都會碎裂。

《第四者》是由16則情愛短篇小說組成，順序從純情到變質，再到黯淡。

有完美，就有不完美。

畢竟，愛情，從來不是一種顏色。

不管愛與不愛、親熱與背叛；

純粹與慾望，纏綿與決絕，

這些都是愛情中的漸層，

從開始、盛放與消逝，誰也逃不開。

「第四者」要重新投入愛情，還是結束愛情，全在一念間。

只是，人哪──

往往有了愛情，就失去了自己。

究竟要全然失去，還是要止損，就看造化了。

博客來：《第四者


梅洛琳

創作故事20年以上，著作上百本，類型：從小說到繪本，從感情到親情、從恐怖到繪本，著有：戰爭小說《最後的交火》（時報出版），電影小說《心靈時鐘》（木馬文化）等。

#小三 #故事 #愛情

喜歡一個人的10個曖昧舉動　你準備好告白了嗎？

喜歡一個人的10個曖昧舉動　你準備好告白了嗎？

2026-03-10 10:02 網路溫度計DailyView
示意圖／pixabay
示意圖／pixabay

從2月14日的西洋情人節、3月14日的白色情人節，到象徵「我愛你」的5月20日告白日，以及七夕、年末的擁抱情人節等，每一個節日都帶著不同的浪漫氛圍。當這些日子悄悄到來，不少人也開始重新思考：身邊那個總是陪伴自己的人，究竟只是感情很好的朋友，還是早已多了一點不一樣的在意？

當感情在心裡慢慢發芽，暗戀的情緒也會一點一滴累積。很多時候，一些不經意的小舉動就藏著真實心意，會忍不住想多和對方聊幾句、找機會見面，也會在不知不覺中記住對方的喜好與生活中的點滴。《網路溫度計DailyView》透過輿情分析軟體《KEYPO大數據關鍵引擎》，整理出喜歡一個人的10個曖昧舉動，看看這些小訊號，你中了幾個？

No.10 借用對方的隨身物、珍藏影像

喜歡上一個人，開始想留住對方存在的痕跡，會找藉口借傘、外套或小物；也會珍藏照片、影片在手機中，偶爾翻看時嘴角上揚。看似平常的物品與紀錄，都成了專屬於自己的小小紀念，心裡也會悄悄浮現一抹甜意。

各大社群平台常有人發問：「為什麼女生午休總是愛借男同學的外套」、「真的只會把外套借給有好感的人嗎」、「女生借外套就是有喜歡的意思嗎」、「男生會借傘給普通朋友嗎」。這類的討論總會獲得許多迴響，其他網友紛紛留言回覆，「以前國高中真的會跟有好感的男生借外套，別的女生借還會偷吃醋」、「好青春的回憶」、「我覺得這個動作很曖昧」、「應該是喜歡妳，不然他為何不借別人的傘」。

No.9 開始吃醋、出現佔有慾

Dcard感情版的卡友整理了一份「暈船參照表」，指出「有興趣」、「有好感」、「喜歡」之間的差別：當關係進入「喜歡」的階段時，彼此的互動往往會出現一些明顯變化，例如訊息回覆變得更固定，見面的頻率也逐漸增加，聊天內容開始多了幾分曖昧的意味。更明顯的是，心裡會悄悄出現一點佔有慾或吃醋的情緒，也會忍不住試探對方對自己的感覺。

當看到對方和別人互動過於親密時，心裡可能會悄悄湧上一股不悅或焦慮，嘴上卻勉強說著「沒關係」、「都可以」。其實自己也很清楚，這些話往往只是反話，而那份矛盾又複雜的心情，正是已經悄悄陷入愛情的證明。

No.8 見面時特別打扮自己

平日裡或許穿著隨性、打扮簡單，但只要和喜歡的人約好見面，往往會不自覺多花一點心思整理自己。挑選衣服、整理髮型，甚至注意整體形象，其實不只是為了好看，而是希望在對方面前留下最好的印象。

Threads上有網友分享，好朋友平常都穿拖鞋和球衣，某次約好一起外出時竟穿上襯衫、布鞋，髮型也整理得俐落，吃完晚餐就對她告白了。也有網友說，為了見暗戀的學長，特地練習化妝，「早早起床精心打扮，還特地穿了平常不常穿的裙子」，只為呈現出對方喜歡的模樣。

No.7 愛情占卜、速配測驗

示意圖／pexels

示意圖／pexels

《網路溫度計DailyView》曾報導過「台人最愛的十大算命方式」，感情相關的占卜，也成為許多人在曖昧初期用來探索心意的小工具。當對某個人產生好感時，總會忍不住想從各種線索中，找出彼此是否契合的跡象。

PTT有網友提到，「身邊朋友談戀愛心煩意亂的時候，都會去算塔羅牌」、「算塔羅想知道暗戀對象對我的想法」。除了塔羅牌之外，生日、星座、血型，甚至是MBTI性格配對，也常被拿來偷偷查詢，只為測試兩人之間是否有戀愛的可能。有些人甚至會算命、做心理測驗，一邊期待結果，一邊為答案患得患失，心裡也不免開始幻想，如果兩人真的很合拍，未來會不會展開一段甜蜜的故事。

No.6 臉紅傻笑、說話變溫柔

示意圖／pexels

示意圖／pexels

你的微表情出賣了你！見到對方的瞬間，臉頰可能微微泛紅，眼神有些閃躲，聲音也比平常柔和許多；說話節奏時快時慢，嘴角則忍不住浮現笑意。PTT網友分享，「跟喜歡的人靠很近會臉紅心跳」、「害羞到像少女一樣無法自拔」、「講話會用假音」、「語調變得很溫柔是重點」、「用仰慕的眼神看對方」。

還有人提到，當面對喜歡的人時，自己會突然變得很不自然，例如頻繁撥頭髮、拉衣角、低頭偷笑，或是不自覺地雙手交握、腳尖輕蹬，整個人顯得有些緊張。這些看似細微的舉動，其實往往正是暗戀時最真實、也最難掩飾的信號。

No.5 經常提起對方

無論是和朋友閒聊、遇到生活瑣事，三不五時就會從你嘴裡冒出他的名字。其實，總是忍不住提到某個人，往往代表內心早已對他產生強烈的在意與牽掛。

那種帶著一點期待、又夾雜些許不安的情緒，特別容易出現在曖昧或暗戀的初期，當你逐漸被對方的個性與價值觀吸引時，更是如此。網友表示，察覺自己愛上別人的時候，通常是「做什麼都想到他」、「覺得可愛就是沒救的開始」、「把互動內容拿去請GPT分析的時候」、「跟友人聊天開口閉口幾乎都會提到他」。

No.4 注意對方的一舉一動

示意圖／pixabay

示意圖／pixabay

Dcard有網友發問，「如果一個男生記住我講過的很多小事這樣算是喜歡我嗎？」獲得許多網友肯定的回答，「一個人的記憶力很有限，只有一個特別在乎的人才會做到」、「他就是喜歡妳，才會去記得妳的大小事」、「會這麼問就代表妳也有好感」。

當喜歡一個人時，往往會不自覺把對方的一舉一動記在心裡。無論是隨口提過的喜好興趣，還是最近的情緒變化，都會特別留意。像是知道他喜歡抹茶，生日蛋糕就會特地選抹茶口味；知道他不吃辣，也會提醒餐點的辣度。

在人群之中，視線總是忍不住追隨，偶爾偷看幾眼，只是想確認對方就在不遠的地方。這份在意不只停留在現實生活中，也會延伸到社群媒體。當訊息遲遲沒有獲得回覆時，心裡難免有些焦慮，還會想辦法找話題繼續聊天；同時也會默默關注IG限時動態或貼文，只為了解對方最近在做什麼、過得如何。

No.3 願意花錢買單、送禮

示意圖／pixabay

示意圖／pixabay

有時候，喜歡一個人的心意，其實藏在一些看似不起眼的小動作裡。比如一起吃飯時突然搶著買單，嘴上說著「沒關係啦」，心裡其實在想：這樣是不是就有理由再約下一次？又或者逛到便利商店時，看到對方曾說過喜歡的零食，順手多拿一包，假裝很隨意地說：「剛好看到就買了。」

這些小小的花費不一定昂貴，卻很有心思，其實，選對禮物也能成為傳達好感的一種方式。《網路溫度計DailyView》整理過「雙北十大花店排行榜」、「十大網路超人氣質感飾品」、「巧克力禮盒品牌TOP 10」等報導，白色情人節將至，如果心裡正好有那個特別的人，不妨準備一份小禮物，替自己的心意多添一點勇氣。

No.2 想與對方肢體接觸

示意圖／pixabay

示意圖／pixabay

走路時，兩人輕輕靠近，肩膀或手肘不經意地朝向對方，過馬路時自然拉起的手、聊天時偶爾輕碰手臂，每一次靠近都是溫柔的訊號，透過碰觸，感受到在乎與親近。

曖昧期間，肢體語言往往比言語更誠實，但所有接觸都須尊重對方、獲得同意，在彼此舒服的範圍內互動。網友提到，「喜歡才想要碰觸對方」、「曖昧對象say goodbye時會拍拍我的頭、摸摸我耳朵」、「看電影直接靠在一起」、「有次因為下雨一起撐一把傘，把她往我身上摟」、「喜歡的會很暈」、「牽手比較親密，要雙方都願意」。

No.1 主動聯繫、製造相處機會

示意圖／pixabay

示意圖／pixabay

經典愛情電影《他其實沒那麼喜歡妳》點出了「喜歡」的真諦：「If he loves you, you will know it.」一旦喜歡上對方，會主動聯繫、不會消失不見，也不會只在自己方便時才見面。網友提到，「每天跟我早安、晚安」、「會主動和喜歡的人分享生活」、「會主動聯絡關心，考慮和在乎你的感受」、「看看對方是不是會主動找自己，聽說這方法測試還蠻準」。

當好感逐漸加深，互動的頻率也會跟著改變。有些人會習慣性地傳訊息，生活中的小事都想分享，只為多了解對方的世界；也有人會悄悄製造見面的機會，例如走對方常走的路、參加對方可能出現的聚會，甚至努力融入對方的朋友圈。每一次看似自然的靠近，其實都藏著小心翼翼的在意與期待。

分析說明

本研究資料由大數據(股)公司旗下輿情分析軟體《KEYPO大數據關鍵引擎》提供，分析時間範圍為2025年3月5日至2026年3月4日。

《KEYPO大數據關鍵引擎》輿情分析軟體係擁有巨量資料，以人工智慧作為語意分析之工具，每月處理1500億以上中文資料的網路社群數據庫，其內容涵蓋Facebook、YouTube、Threads、TikTok、Instagram、新聞媒體、討論區、部落格等網站。本調查針對討論主題相關文本進行分析，並根據網友就該議題之討論，作為本次主題分析與排序依據。

本文所調查之結果，非參考投票、民調、網路問卷等資料，名次僅代表網路討論聲量大小，不代表網友正負評價。

〖網路溫度計DailyView調查結果之圖文，未經授權請勿轉載、改寫〗

全台最大數據分析平台《網路溫度計DailyView》，致力以數據探究社會現象，並率先以「網路聲量」一詞來解譯人們的行為。 透過最即時且具公信力的每日調查、熱門話題、口碑聲量排行及洞察報告，掌握企業品牌、政治、科技生活、娛樂等產業的最新趨勢。

#情緒 #感情 #社群平台

【登入聊天室】你的愛之語是什麼？找回大人遺忘的擁抱，也別忘了送給自己

【登入聊天室】你的愛之語是什麼？找回大人遺忘的擁抱，也別忘了送給自己

2026-03-09 18:17 Chelsea

嘿，想私心問你一個小問題：你的「愛之語」是什麼呢？我很想知道你是如何表達愛的，以及更重要的是，什麼樣的時刻會讓你感到自己被深深地珍愛著呢？ 

Hey, I have a quick, personal question: What is your love language? I'm curious to know how you express your love and, more importantly, what makes you feel most cherished.



其實，理解一個人的「愛之語」，能幫助我們建立更深層的連結，並感受到真正的被重視。它像是一座橋樑，讓我們在任何關係中都能更有意識地投入。有些人擅長使用文字，將滿腔情感傾注於詩篇或文學；有些人則偏好實質的行動，像是精心挑選一盒巧克力，或用心策劃一場完美的約會。當然，也有些人會採取更具創意、甚至更靈活的方式。 

Understanding a person's "love language" helps us build deeper connections and feel truly appreciated. It acts as a bridge, allowing us to engage more meaningfully in any relationship. Some people are gifted with words, pouring their hearts into poetry or literature; others prefer tangible actions, such as picking out a thoughtful box of chocolates or planning a perfect date. Some may even adopt more creative, flexible approaches.



我覺得自己在情感表達上，算是「兼容並蓄」(eclectic) 的那一派。雖然表達方式多元，但我底層邏輯始終忠於我的內核 (kernel) —— 那是一種真實且具備個人色彩的風格。無論是人生的大日子，或僅是簡單的近況問候，我總會撥出時間寫一封長長的、充滿溫度的信。我也熱衷於為我愛的人親手製作禮物，儘管我在藝術領域極其「笨拙 (inept)」 —— 經常只能畫出孩子氣的塗鴉，或做出再簡單不過的小東西 —— 但驅動這一切創作的，始終是我的那份心意。 

I consider myself an "eclectic" type. While I use diverse methods to display affection, I always stay true to my kernel—an authentic, personalized style. Whether it's a big milestone or a simple "check-in," I always take the time to write long, thoughtful letters. I also strive to create handmade gifts for those I love. Even though I'm artistically "inept"—often relying on childlike drawings or crafting the simplest things of all—it is the intention that drives the creation.



我曾和一個孩子聊起他的愛之語，他的回答單純得令人心暖：「如果你愛一個人，就抱抱他。至少我爸媽一直都是這樣對我的。」這是一種最直接、最純粹的語言，卻常被我們這群大人輕易忽略。他的天真讓我想起在 Instagram 上看過的一段短片：一個小嬰兒因為找不到人安撫，最後竟然規律地拍著自己，直到入睡。 

I once chatted with a child about his love language. His answer was heart-warmingly simple: "If you love someone, just hug them. At least that's what my parents always do to me." It's a direct, fundamental language that we grownups often overlook. His innocence reminded me of an Instagram reel I saw: a baby, unable to find someone to soothe him, began patting himself to sleep.



每個人都值得被愛。無論你的愛之語是什麼，請記得把它展現給你在乎的人 —— 或者，就把它送給你自己吧。 

Every human being deserves to be loved. No matter what your love language is, remember to show it to those who matter—or simply, show it to yourself.




Chelsea

Chelsea

喜歡透過文字梳理情緒的紋理，將人生的亂流視為修煉智慧的關卡。

#約會 #情感 #心靈成長 #兩性關係 #感情幸福

【關於反派這件事】：有時候，你必須當一次反派，才能成為自己的英雄

【關於反派這件事】：有時候，你必須當一次反派，才能成為自己的英雄

2026-02-23 23:55 Chelsea

"What matters isn't if people are good or bad. What matters is if they're trying to be better today than they were yesterday." ——《The Good Place》


人性本惡還是本善？人要多壞才是「惡」，又要多好才是「善」？道德的哲學邏輯，始終是一門不簡單的美學。

人生中免不了有許多的不順心——在學校、在工作、在感情、在家庭。

人家說家家有本難念的經，我覺得，人人都有顆難懂的心。


最近看了一部相當有趣的電影《反派學院》。它的故事很貼近日常，女主角在工作被上司壓榨，回到家被媽媽情緒勒索，感情也被男友背叛。一直堅持「做好人」的她，卻因為這份善意而吃盡苦頭。


在一次意外下，她進入了虛擬人生，學習當一個反派，當那個用盡心機滿足自己的「超級壞人」。她一一擊破生活中的欺凌，精心計畫著每一步復仇，看似總算獲得了遲來的正義，卻在此時有了新體悟：在現實生活中，英雄跟反派真的不能並存嗎？


又如同美劇《The Good Place》裡探討的 Good and Bad。四大主角都不是世俗定義的「惡徒」，但他們都在不同層面上，帶給他人與自己負面的影響：


● 因為心靈空缺，所以用自私自利的面具，隱藏渴望被愛的無助。

● 因為討好型人格，所以永遠拿不定主意，結果誰也沒討好。

● 因為過分在意眼光，所有行為皆是目的導向，反而失去了真誠。

● 因為缺乏智慧，每一步棋都走得千瘡百孔，最終在無知中致死。


或許真正的智慧在於：承認並接納自己內心那個自私、有邊界感、不完美的部分。這些看似「不好」的一面，其實是為了守護那個渴望成長、渴望真誠的核心；是為了讓那個「好」的自己，能在更安全、更有尊嚴的土壤裡盛開。


有時候，我們必須對世界當一次反派，才能成為自己生命裡的英雄。正是因為有了這樣的反派，人生故事才有了英雄存在的意義。


有時候，我們必須當個 Anti-Hero，坦然承認：“I’m the problem. It’s me.”

深刻理解：“I should not be left to my own devices, because they come with prices and vices.”


這才是真英雄的使命：先守護好自己的完整，才能真正照亮他人的路。

Chelsea

Chelsea

喜歡透過文字梳理情緒的紋理，將人生的亂流視為修煉智慧的關卡。

#斷捨離 #心靈成長 #心理勵志 #自我成長 #情緒勒索

