【登入聊天室】你的愛之語是什麼？找回大人遺忘的擁抱，也別忘了送給自己

2026-03-09 18:17 Chelsea

嘿，想私心問你一個小問題：你的「愛之語」是什麼呢？我很想知道你是如何表達愛的，以及更重要的是，什麼樣的時刻會讓你感到自己被深深地珍愛著呢？ 

Hey, I have a quick, personal question: What is your love language? I'm curious to know how you express your love and, more importantly, what makes you feel most cherished.



其實，理解一個人的「愛之語」，能幫助我們建立更深層的連結，並感受到真正的被重視。它像是一座橋樑，讓我們在任何關係中都能更有意識地投入。有些人擅長使用文字，將滿腔情感傾注於詩篇或文學；有些人則偏好實質的行動，像是精心挑選一盒巧克力，或用心策劃一場完美的約會。當然，也有些人會採取更具創意、甚至更靈活的方式。 

Understanding a person's "love language" helps us build deeper connections and feel truly appreciated. It acts as a bridge, allowing us to engage more meaningfully in any relationship. Some people are gifted with words, pouring their hearts into poetry or literature; others prefer tangible actions, such as picking out a thoughtful box of chocolates or planning a perfect date. Some may even adopt more creative, flexible approaches.



我覺得自己在情感表達上，算是「兼容並蓄」(eclectic) 的那一派。雖然表達方式多元，但我底層邏輯始終忠於我的內核 (kernel) —— 那是一種真實且具備個人色彩的風格。無論是人生的大日子，或僅是簡單的近況問候，我總會撥出時間寫一封長長的、充滿溫度的信。我也熱衷於為我愛的人親手製作禮物，儘管我在藝術領域極其「笨拙 (inept)」 —— 經常只能畫出孩子氣的塗鴉，或做出再簡單不過的小東西 —— 但驅動這一切創作的，始終是我的那份心意。 

I consider myself an "eclectic" type. While I use diverse methods to display affection, I always stay true to my kernel—an authentic, personalized style. Whether it's a big milestone or a simple "check-in," I always take the time to write long, thoughtful letters. I also strive to create handmade gifts for those I love. Even though I'm artistically "inept"—often relying on childlike drawings or crafting the simplest things of all—it is the intention that drives the creation.



我曾和一個孩子聊起他的愛之語，他的回答單純得令人心暖：「如果你愛一個人，就抱抱他。至少我爸媽一直都是這樣對我的。」這是一種最直接、最純粹的語言，卻常被我們這群大人輕易忽略。他的天真讓我想起在 Instagram 上看過的一段短片：一個小嬰兒因為找不到人安撫，最後竟然規律地拍著自己，直到入睡。 

I once chatted with a child about his love language. His answer was heart-warmingly simple: "If you love someone, just hug them. At least that's what my parents always do to me." It's a direct, fundamental language that we grownups often overlook. His innocence reminded me of an Instagram reel I saw: a baby, unable to find someone to soothe him, began patting himself to sleep.



每個人都值得被愛。無論你的愛之語是什麼，請記得把它展現給你在乎的人 —— 或者，就把它送給你自己吧。 

Every human being deserves to be loved. No matter what your love language is, remember to show it to those who matter—or simply, show it to yourself.




Chelsea

Chelsea

喜歡透過文字梳理情緒的紋理，將人生的亂流視為修煉智慧的關卡。

#約會 #情感 #心靈成長 #兩性關係 #感情幸福

6億身家不留男人：最美歐巴桑陳美鳳的清醒傳承路

6億身家不留男人：最美歐巴桑陳美鳳的清醒傳承路

2026-02-28 08:00 J.T

你還記得那個在工地秀後台，一個人默默扒著冷便當陳美鳳嗎？

米粒乾癟、菜色凝結，塑膠盒邊緣還沾著後台的油漆味。同一個人，媒體卻說她身價六億，是全台最美歐巴桑。這兩個畫面疊在一起，簡直像電影裡的蒙太奇——窮到發慌的過去，與富到流油的現在，中間只隔著一個女人的半輩子。

而她最近說了一句話，讓我這個看過無數高資產族群的財務醫生，忍不住想按讚。「這筆錢，我不留給任何男人。」這句話一出，我第一個念頭是：只有看透人生，才能有這樣的智慧話語。她說這話的時候，語氣輕得像在討論今天天氣。但你知道的，真正的大決定，從來不需要大吼大叫。

從冷便當到「我就是豪門」

陳美鳳（Mei-Feng Chen）年輕時的故事，聽一次就忘不掉。為了在基隆給父親換一個像樣的家，她在工地秀最瘋狂的年代全台灣跑透透。聲音啞了，繼續唱；便當冷了，照樣吃。那時候沒有什麼「職涯規劃」，只有一個念頭：我要安全，我要一個遮風避雨的地方。後來她紅了，賺了，媒體開始傳她身價六億。你猜她怎麼回應？「沒那麼誇張，夠用就好。」八個字，把所有數字崇拜都打回原形。這不是裝謙虛，這是見過地獄的人特有的冷靜——錢只是工具，不是神壇上的供品。難怪她能說出那句經典台詞：「我不嫁豪門，因為我就是豪門。」這話要是從別的明星嘴裡出來，你可能會翻白眼；但從一個吃過冷便當、被房貸壓到喘不過氣的人口中说出来，那就是血淚換來的覺悟。

一千萬買來的「減法」智慧

但別以為她的財富之路一帆風順。陳美鳳自己承認，年輕時根本是個「理財盲」。看到工地秀就亂買房——對，就是那種「買房一定賺」的迷信，她當年比誰都虔誠。對房貸利息完全沒概念，一度被沉重的貸款壓到懷疑人生。銀行利息像水蛭一樣，默默吸乾她的勞力價值——這種被資產反噬的恐懼，沒經歷過的人不會懂。

真正的轉折點，是那場耗時四年、花掉她一千萬台幣和解金的離婚官司。

一千萬。不是為了分財產，是為了「買回自由」。她跨海打官司，只為從前夫手中奪回房產與人生主導權。這筆錢貴得離譜，但也值得到底——因為它徹底治好了她對「加法理財」的執迷。從此以後，陳美鳳開始做「減法」。清理高壓低效的物件，追求極致流動性。她還透露一個讓我拍案叫絕的習慣：「抽屜一定要有現金。」

在這個人人談論投資報酬率、資產配置的時代，這句話聽起來簡直像阿嬤的叮嚀。但你知道嗎？這才是對「底氣」最直觀的掌控。當你不再追求名牌包的虛榮，而是享受隨性混搭的自在；當你的資產隨時能變現、隨時能轉身——那才是真正的自由。

法律這台冷血機器，不認得你的真心

現在，最讓我敬佩也最不捨的部分來了。陳美鳳決定把遺產留給相伴多年的「助理妹妹」。聽起來溫馨？但身為 CFP® 國際認證高級理財規劃顧問，我看到的是滿地的法律地雷。先釐清：這位助理其實是她的胞妹，依法本就有繼承權。但問題是，在台灣的繼承順位裡，單身者若無子女且父母離世，遺產將由兄弟姊妹「均分」。假設你現在單身、沒小孩、爸媽走了——恭喜你，你的錢法律已經先幫你「分好」了。這意味著什麼？即便陳美鳳立下遺囑指定給妹妹，其他手足仍有「特留分」的保障——那是一道法律高牆，意志再強大也撞不開。

但這還不是最可怕的。除了特留分的威脅，還有一隻看不見的手——遺產稅。假設陳美鳳的資產真的接近六億，按現行稅率，國稅局先拿走至少百分之十，也就是六千萬。這還沒算上土地增值稅、房地合一稅的可能疊加衍生稅務成本。很多人以為「留給妹妹就好」，卻沒算過「要先繳多少稅才能留」。這是我在輔導高資產客戶時，第一個要打破的迷思。

法律這台機器有多冷血？它會把你的錢分給二十年沒講過話的親戚，然後跟你說「依法辦理」。它只看血緣與順位，不看誰在你病榻前守候，不問誰陪你走過半輩子的風雨。你不想讓辛苦累積的資產，最後流向那些僅具血緣、卻不相往來的親屬？那就必須建立「保全防線」。單靠遺囑是不夠的，你需要「保險隔離機制」——把理賠金指定受益人，排除在遺產計算之外；或是設立「生前信託」，在生前就完成資產的實質隔離。

這裡要潑個冷水：銀行定存、基金、股票，這些「遺產」都跑不掉，都會被凍結、都被特留分綁架。只有保險理賠金，可以指定受益人、可以排除在遺產計算之外。這不是我在推銷保險，是我在銀行端看太多客戶發現「錢卡住了」的慘痛經驗。銀行理專不一定懂得告訴你正確的資訊，因為這不在他的 KPI 裡。

沒有這些工具，你的遺產就只是別人眼中的財產。就這麼簡單，也這麼殘忍。

寫給每一個努力活著的你

陳美鳳的故事，說到底不是什麼明星八卦。這是一份給所有都會女性、單身族、頂客家庭的診斷報告。她用一千萬換來的教訓是：錢要留在對的人手裡，才是真正的守護。當財富超越物質需求，它的終極意義就是賦予你「說不」的權力——不嫁給不愛的人，不委屈在不對的關係裡，不讓法律替你決定誰才值得。經濟獨立是選擇生活的底氣，提前規劃則是守護所愛的最後慈悲。

我們努力一輩子，不是為了在身後留下一場紛爭。而是要確保那份由冷便當換來的血汗，那份在工地秀後台咬牙撐過的堅持，能準確、優雅地降落在那個值得的人手中。法律只能做到「分配」。唯有專業的傳承佈局，才能達成「圓滿」。

看到這裡，你可以做三件事：第一，打開你的存摺，算一下「如果明天我不在，這些錢會去哪」；第二，找出你的保單，確認受益人寫的是誰；第三，問自己一個問題：「我現在的資產結構，是讓我自由，還是讓我綁死？」這三題不用急著回答，但至少要開始想。真正的改變，從一個好問題開始。

真正的貴氣，從來不是身價數字，而是內心尊貴且靈魂自由。別讓法律的冰冷，替你抹滅了生前的溫情；在意外來臨前，妳必須親手寫下財富的歸宿。你的錢，應該聽你的話——不是聽法律的、不是聽親戚的、不是聽「應該怎樣」的。

這就是我真心想再跟你提醒一次的囉嗦。



我是JT， 你的引導式財務規劃顧問，

我不是婚姻專家， 但有些想法，想跟你分享。


J.T

J.T

我是Joseph Ting，擁有 CFP®國際認證高級理財規劃顧問執照， 英國劍橋FTT®引導式培訓師 Level 3 大師級國際認證 Cambridge Facilitative Trainer Training® ， 2019年中國培訓雜誌主辦"我是好講師"大賽全中國12強金科講師； 10年專業訓練職業講師經驗， 10年銀行保險稅務輔銷顧問經驗， 20年保險銷售及相關稅務規劃經驗．

#便當 #陳美鳳 #遺產稅 #兩性關係

愛情的開始、盛放與消逝──《第四者》

愛情的開始、盛放與消逝──《第四者》

2026-03-05 12:00 梅洛琳

故事來說，最好寫的就是「感情」，最難寫的也是「感情」。只要跟人交流，就會產生感情。

在創作故事時，「感情」，甚至是「愛情」，是非常上手的選擇。

你愛我、我愛你；你不愛他，他卻愛我。可能是三角或四角戀。

「第四者」顧名思義，已經不是小三，而是小四了。

如果有一天，發現自己不是愛人的唯一，也不是備胎，而是在這些之後，心碎、憤怒、絕望……再精美的愛情，都會碎裂。

《第四者》是由16則情愛短篇小說組成，順序從純情到變質，再到黯淡。

有完美，就有不完美。

畢竟，愛情，從來不是一種顏色。

不管愛與不愛、親熱與背叛；

純粹與慾望，纏綿與決絕，

這些都是愛情中的漸層，

從開始、盛放與消逝，誰也逃不開。

「第四者」要重新投入愛情，還是結束愛情，全在一念間。

只是，人哪──

往往有了愛情，就失去了自己。

究竟要全然失去，還是要止損，就看造化了。

博客來：《第四者


梅洛琳

梅洛琳

創作故事20年以上，著作上百本，類型：從小說到繪本，從感情到親情、從恐怖到繪本，著有：戰爭小說《最後的交火》（時報出版），電影小說《心靈時鐘》（木馬文化）等。

#小三 #故事 #愛情

最好的狀態是在一起卻很自由 6個原因看懂低干擾戀愛的溫柔

最好的狀態是在一起卻很自由 6個原因看懂低干擾戀愛的溫柔

2026-02-13 10:35 享民頭條

編輯/鄭欣宜撰文

二十幾歲的時候，妳可能覺得戀愛就是要黏在一起，恨不得變成對方的配件，連去個便利商店都要手牽手。但步入三十歲後，妳會發現那種「窒息式的浪漫」真的太累人了。現在的妳，更想要的是那種不必開口寒暄，卻能感受到彼此存在的「低干擾戀愛」。這不是冷淡，而是一種屬於成熟女性的優雅與自信。以下這6個原因，告訴妳為什麼現在的我們，覺得各滑各的手機才是最高級的浪漫。

1.社交電量已在白天全數耗盡

三十歲的妳，白天可能在辦公室跟客戶鬥智，或是跟同事進行各種心累的溝通。下班後，妳的社交電量基本上已經顯示紅燈。這時候，妳需要的不是一個拉著妳問「今天過得怎麼樣」的拷問官，而是一個能陪妳靜靜坐在沙發上，妳滑妳的網購、他打他的電玩，彼此互不打擾卻能隨時伸手摸到對方的存在。這種「靜音模式」的陪伴，才是對忙碌生活最溫柔的體恤。

2.獨立的靈魂不再需要依附式認同

年輕時的妳，或許會因為對方沒回訊息就焦慮到想報警。但三十歲後的妳，已經有了自己的生活重心和事業。妳懂得「空間」的重要性，也明白一個人待著有多爽。現在的妳不再需要透過對方的隨時回應來證明自己被愛，妳更嚮往那種「我在你身邊，但我也是我自己」的狀態。各滑各的手機，代表你們對這段關係有足夠的安全感，不需要靠沒話找話來填補尷尬。

年紀越大約需要一個低干擾的伴侶，兩人看似各玩各的手機，卻是彼此都能隨時伸手觸摸到對方的存在。圖/123RF圖庫
年紀越大約需要一個低干擾的伴侶，兩人看似各玩各的手機，卻是彼此都能隨時伸手觸摸到對方的存在。圖/123RF圖庫

3.尊重彼此的數位獨處時刻是種默契

讓我們誠實點，滑手機對現代女性來說就是一種療癒。妳想看美妝教學、刷最新的時尚動態、或是單純看幾個可愛的貓咪短影音，這些都需要專注。如果另一半一直要在妳看到精彩處時找妳聊天，真的會讓人想翻白眼。在低干擾的戀愛中，你們彼此尊重這份「數位獨處」的時間，這種互不干涉的默契，簡直比情人節大餐還要感人。

4.無效溝通不如高品質的共處

很多人以為坐在一起聊天才是經營感情，但如果聊的都是些雞毛蒜皮的廢話，其實很內耗。在「各滑各的手機」模式中，妳們雖然在各自的世界裡旅行，但當妳滑到一個好笑的迷因，或是看到一間想去吃的餐廳，妳把手機遞過去，他會心一笑或點點頭，這種瞬間的交集往往比強迫對談更有品質。你們省去了廢話，只留下精華。

5.妳不需要隨時扮演完美的另一半

在低干擾戀愛裡，妳可以不用維持那種「隨時準備好傾聽」的專業姿態。妳可以窩在沙發的一角，敷著面膜、穿著寬鬆的睡衣，甚至擺出一個很醜但很舒服的姿勢滑手機。對方就在旁邊，但他不會審視妳。這種完全的放鬆與自在，只有在三十歲後的成熟關係中才能體驗到。這種「在他面前我可以徹底頹廢」的特權，才是真正的奢華。

在低干擾戀愛裡，妳可以穿著舒服的休閒服，自在窩在沙發，沒有任何顧忌的跟伴侶一起看電影或者生活。圖/123RF圖庫
在低干擾戀愛裡，妳可以穿著舒服的休閒服，自在窩在沙發，沒有任何顧忌的跟伴侶一起看電影或者生活。圖/123RF圖庫

6.保持神祕感是為了下一次更好的熱情

如果24小時都黏在一起分享所有的想法，很快就會產生審美疲勞。每天各滑一小時手機，就像是給感情按下了暫停鍵，讓彼此去外部世界吸收一點新鮮的資訊。等妳放下手機後，妳可能會有新的八卦想分享，或是新的靈感。這種「小別勝新婚」的心理空間，能讓你們在放下手機轉向對方時，眼神裡依然有火花，而不是只有倦意。

結語

三十歲後的浪漫，不再是那些虛華的誓言，而是妳們即便各過各的，心裡也知道回頭時那個人一定在。這種「低干擾」的狀態，其實是建立在高度信任與默契之上。當你們能自在地各滑各的手機，說明兩人的關係已經進化到追求舒適。畢竟，能讓妳在他面前安心做自己，才是這段關係最迷人的地方。

本文享民頭條提供，未經授權，請勿轉載！】

享民頭條

享民頭條

《享民頭條》以女性視角為主要切入點，深度探討女性各層面的生活，報導包含時尚、美妝、寵物、兩性、美食、旅遊、潮流等領域，兼具深度與廣度解答女性在生活裡的疑難雜症。

#浪漫 #感情 #分享 #兩性關係

【關於反派這件事】：有時候,你必須當一次反派,才能成為自己的英雄

【關於反派這件事】：有時候，你必須當一次反派，才能成為自己的英雄

2026-02-23 23:55 Chelsea

"What matters isn't if people are good or bad. What matters is if they're trying to be better today than they were yesterday." ——《The Good Place》


人性本惡還是本善？人要多壞才是「惡」，又要多好才是「善」？道德的哲學邏輯，始終是一門不簡單的美學。

人生中免不了有許多的不順心——在學校、在工作、在感情、在家庭。

人家說家家有本難念的經，我覺得，人人都有顆難懂的心。


最近看了一部相當有趣的電影《反派學院》。它的故事很貼近日常，女主角在工作被上司壓榨，回到家被媽媽情緒勒索，感情也被男友背叛。一直堅持「做好人」的她，卻因為這份善意而吃盡苦頭。


在一次意外下，她進入了虛擬人生，學習當一個反派，當那個用盡心機滿足自己的「超級壞人」。她一一擊破生活中的欺凌，精心計畫著每一步復仇，看似總算獲得了遲來的正義，卻在此時有了新體悟：在現實生活中，英雄跟反派真的不能並存嗎？


又如同美劇《The Good Place》裡探討的 Good and Bad。四大主角都不是世俗定義的「惡徒」，但他們都在不同層面上，帶給他人與自己負面的影響：


● 因為心靈空缺，所以用自私自利的面具，隱藏渴望被愛的無助。

● 因為討好型人格，所以永遠拿不定主意，結果誰也沒討好。

● 因為過分在意眼光，所有行為皆是目的導向，反而失去了真誠。

● 因為缺乏智慧，每一步棋都走得千瘡百孔，最終在無知中致死。


或許真正的智慧在於：承認並接納自己內心那個自私、有邊界感、不完美的部分。這些看似「不好」的一面，其實是為了守護那個渴望成長、渴望真誠的核心；是為了讓那個「好」的自己，能在更安全、更有尊嚴的土壤裡盛開。


有時候，我們必須對世界當一次反派，才能成為自己生命裡的英雄。正是因為有了這樣的反派，人生故事才有了英雄存在的意義。


有時候，我們必須當個 Anti-Hero，坦然承認：“I’m the problem. It’s me.”

深刻理解：“I should not be left to my own devices, because they come with prices and vices.”


這才是真英雄的使命：先守護好自己的完整，才能真正照亮他人的路。

Chelsea

Chelsea

喜歡透過文字梳理情緒的紋理，將人生的亂流視為修煉智慧的關卡。

#斷捨離 #心靈成長 #心理勵志 #自我成長 #情緒勒索

從粉紅泡泡到柴米油鹽 情侶同居前必須攤開說清楚的6大生活守則

從粉紅泡泡到柴米油鹽 情侶同居前必須攤開說清楚的6大生活守則

2026-03-04 11:52 享民頭條

編輯/李明真撰文

當妳和另一半度過了熱戀期的盲目，進入那種眼神交會就知道對方想吃什麼的「穩交模式」後，心裡難免會浮現那個誘人又危險的念頭：我們要不要乾脆住在一起？雖然每天睜開眼就能看到心愛的人確實很浪漫，但是超懂女人心的小編一定要提醒妳，同居不是在演韓劇，而是一場關於生活習慣、金錢觀與衛生底線的極限運動

為了不讓同居成為感情的墳墓，你們在打包行李前，請務必先放下手中的室內設計雜誌，關掉那些粉紅濾鏡，誠實地對坐下來，針對以下這6個「生存共識」進行一場直球對決。畢竟，只有把醜話說在前頭，搬進去後的每一天才能真正稱得上是享受兩人生活。

雖然跟伴侶同居很浪漫，但是同居不是在演韓劇，而是一場關於生活習慣、金錢觀與衛生底線的極限運動。圖/123RF圖庫
雖然跟伴侶同居很浪漫，但是同居不是在演韓劇，而是一場關於生活習慣、金錢觀與衛生底線的極限運動。圖/123RF圖庫

一、財務預算的透明美學 誰付房租誰買衛生紙

談錢雖然聽起來很不浪漫，但為了電費帳單吵架更不優雅。你們需要建立一套清晰的「金錢分攤模式」。是採用一人一半的絕對公平制，還是依照薪資比例來負擔共同開支？甚至可以設立一個「同居公積金」帳戶，專門支應房租、水電與買菜錢。記住，對於理財的共識，決定了你們在同居生活中是否能保有基本的尊嚴與安全感。

對於理財的共識，決定了伴侶雙方在同居生活中是否能保有尊嚴與安全感。圖/123RF圖庫
對於理財的共識，決定了伴侶雙方在同居生活中是否能保有尊嚴與安全感。圖/123RF圖庫

二、家務分工的權力平衡 妳洗碗時他最好也在拖地

不要幻想對方會讀心術，會自動發現水槽裡的碗已經堆成小山。同居前請明確列出家務清單，並依照各自的喜好與專長進行分配。如果妳熱愛下廚但討厭洗碗，那就請他負責清潔；如果他對浴室的亮白程度有強迫症，那就把刷馬桶的權力交給他。明確的責任制能有效減少那種「為什麼總是我在做」的委屈感。

三、睡眠與作息的節奏同步 貓頭鷹與晨型人的生存之道

如果妳是習慣早起做瑜珈的晨型人，而他卻是凌晨兩點還在打電動的貓頭鷹，這就是災難的開始。你們需要溝通出一段「共同安靜時間」，或是約定好在對方睡覺時，必須戴上耳機、輕聲細語。睡眠品質決定了你們隔天起床看對方的眼神是充滿愛意，還是滿懷殺氣。

四、社交邊界的空間主權 給彼此一個不被打擾的樹洞

同居不代表要二十四小時黏在一起。每個人都需要一個可以安靜閱讀、敷臉或是打電動的角落。你們必須達成共識，當其中一方表示「我現在需要獨處」時，另一方能給予完全的空間與尊重。保留獨立的社交圈與獨處時間，是維持感情新鮮感最重要的防腐劑。

同居不代表要二十四小時黏在一起。每個人都需要一個可以安靜閱讀、敷臉或是打電動的角落。圖/123RF圖庫
同居不代表要二十四小時黏在一起。每個人都需要一個可以安靜閱讀、敷臉或是打電動的角落。圖/123RF圖庫

五、衛生標準的底線對接 襪子到底能不能丟在沙發上？

這點聽起來很小，但往往是引爆戰爭的導火線。妳對浴室乾溼分離的要求程度為何？他對衣服多久洗一次的觀念又是什麼？請在同居前誠實交代自己的生活惡習。如果妳沒辦法忍受馬桶蓋沒蓋，或是他在洗手台留下鬍渣，請現在就說出來，不要等搬進去後才每天在心裡演小劇場。

六、衝突解決的停損機制 吵架後不要只會冷暴力

搬在一起後，吵架是避無可避免的。你們需要建立一套「同居衝突守則」，例如：當天吵完當天和解，或是吵架時不能隨便摔門而出。甚至可以約定一個「冷靜期」信號，讓彼此在情緒爆炸前先退到安全距離。懂得如何有建設性地吵架，才是同居生活中最高級的溝通藝術。

結語

同居是一場關於「自我」與「我們」的磨合試煉。當你們能夠坦誠地討論這些瑣碎卻現實的問題，那代表你們的關係已經具備了邁向下一階段的成熟度。生活美學不只是桌上的那瓶香氛蠟燭，更是兩個人在同一個屋簷下，依然能感受到被理解與尊重的自由感。

本文享民頭條提供，未經授權，請勿轉載！】

享民頭條

享民頭條

《享民頭條》以女性視角為主要切入點，深度探討女性各層面的生活，報導包含時尚、美妝、寵物、兩性、美食、旅遊、潮流等領域，兼具深度與廣度解答女性在生活裡的疑難雜症。

#睡眠品質 #極限運動 #室內設計

