【登入聊天室】你的愛之語是什麼？找回大人遺忘的擁抱，也別忘了送給自己

嘿，想私心問你一個小問題：你的「愛之語」是什麼呢？我很想知道你是如何表達愛的，以及更重要的是，什麼樣的時刻會讓你感到自己被深深地珍愛著呢？

Hey, I have a quick, personal question: What is your love language? I'm curious to know how you express your love and, more importantly, what makes you feel most cherished.





Understanding a person's "love language" helps us build deeper connections and feel truly appreciated. It acts as a bridge, allowing us to engage more meaningfully in any relationship. Some people are gifted with words, pouring their hearts into poetry or literature; others prefer tangible actions, such as picking out a thoughtful box of chocolates or planning a perfect date. Some may even adopt more creative, flexible approaches.





我覺得自己在情感表達上，算是「兼容並蓄」(eclectic) 的那一派。雖然表達方式多元，但我底層邏輯始終忠於我的內核 (kernel) —— 那是一種真實且具備個人色彩的風格。無論是人生的大日子，或僅是簡單的近況問候，我總會撥出時間寫一封長長的、充滿溫度的信。我也熱衷於為我愛的人親手製作禮物，儘管我在藝術領域極其「笨拙 (inept)」 —— 經常只能畫出孩子氣的塗鴉，或做出再簡單不過的小東西 —— 但驅動這一切創作的，始終是我的那份心意。

I consider myself an "eclectic" type. While I use diverse methods to display affection, I always stay true to my kernel—an authentic, personalized style. Whether it's a big milestone or a simple "check-in," I always take the time to write long, thoughtful letters. I also strive to create handmade gifts for those I love. Even though I'm artistically "inept"—often relying on childlike drawings or crafting the simplest things of all—it is the intention that drives the creation.





我曾和一個孩子聊起他的愛之語，他的回答單純得令人心暖：「如果你愛一個人，就抱抱他。至少我爸媽一直都是這樣對我的。」這是一種最直接、最純粹的語言，卻常被我們這群大人輕易忽略。他的天真讓我想起在 Instagram 上看過的一段短片：一個小嬰兒因為找不到人安撫，最後竟然規律地拍著自己，直到入睡。

I once chatted with a child about his love language. His answer was heart-warmingly simple: "If you love someone, just hug them. At least that's what my parents always do to me." It's a direct, fundamental language that we grownups often overlook. His innocence reminded me of an Instagram reel I saw: a baby, unable to find someone to soothe him, began patting himself to sleep.





每個人都值得被愛。無論你的愛之語是什麼，請記得把它展現給你在乎的人 —— 或者，就把它送給你自己吧。

Every human being deserves to be loved. No matter what your love language is, remember to show it to those who matter—or simply, show it to yourself.



