AI重點 文章重點整理： 重點一： 文章強調憂鬱與失落是人際連結的基礎，真正稀有的是白熾般的快樂。

文章強調憂鬱與失落是人際連結的基礎，真正稀有的是白熾般的快樂。 重點二： 作者從追求聰明轉向重視智慧，認為看懂變化才是更深層的人生領悟。

作者從追求聰明轉向重視智慧，認為看懂變化才是更深層的人生領悟。 重點三：唯有真正理解並改變自己，才能減少遺憾，在人生起伏中體會純粹快樂。

Being blue is the foundation of every connection, and only a few moments in a lifetime are incandescently happy. Whether one is fortunate enough to experience that rare satisfaction depends on one's wisdom.

憂鬱是所有關係的基礎，一生中最熾熱的快樂其實寥若晨星，而一個人是否有幸體會那樣純粹的快樂，則取決於自身的智慧。

For years, I thought being smart was the goal. But now, being wise is the essence. And being wise enough to recognize that change itself is life is beyond measure.

以前，我一直以為當個聰明人才是目標。現在我懂了，原來僅是聰明還不夠，智慧才是根本。睿智到足以體認「變動本身即是生命」，那更是一種超然的境界。

It is comparatively easier to be smart. It is easier to learn from mistakes and avoid them, or learn from others and avoid being like them. But sympathy isn't empathy, nor is understanding realization. Only when one cultivates true determination within oneself can one truly learn the so-called lesson.

聰明相對是件簡單的事。我們可以從自身的經驗中記取教訓，進而避開相同的錯誤；也可以借鏡他人的故事，避免重蹈覆轍。但理解與感同身受終究不同，了解跟領悟更有著天壤之別。唯有確實在心中培養出痛定思痛的決心，並真正做出改變，我們才算真的學到一課。

Perhaps that is the beauty of “incandescently happy.” When something is so pure and rare, it is invaluable. Much like the sparks within human touch—they outweigh every single neon light that ever existed.

或許這就是極致快樂的美麗。當一樣事物純粹又稀有，它就是無價的。就像人與人之間擦出的火花，它的價值遠勝過這世界上任何一盞霓虹燈。

So, I guess what I am saying is: If life is a game, the way I see it, there are only two endings: either you keep playing to avoid all the what-ifs, or you win or lose it once and for all, without regrets. Which one is better? No one can truly know, but the latter can ease the mind since there are no maybes. When everything is transparent, no matter how it goes, win or lose, you get to enjoy the ride, experience the climb, and witness those “incandescently happy” moments in different yet unique ways. Isn't that some kind of happy?

所以，我想說的是：如果把人生比喻成一場遊戲，在我看來只有兩個結局。要不一直玩下去，藉此避開所有的「如果」；要不就徹底地輸或贏一場，不留遺憾。哪個比較好呢？這是個沒有答案的問題，但後者多了些心安，因為再也沒有那些「如果」了。當所有的事情都明朗透明，無論輸贏，你都能透過獨特的視角，去享受這趟旅程、感受成長的過程，並見證熾熱的美好。這不也是一種快樂嗎？