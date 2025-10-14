還在亂問ChatGPT？OpenAI公開「正確提問4法」！上班族必學AI高效懶人包

2025-10-14 11:55 女子漾／編輯王廷羽
圖片來源：Disney+提供
圖片來源：Disney+提供

生成式AI熱潮席捲全球，不少上班族雖然早已開始使用ChatGPT，但常出現「問了卻沒問到重點」的情況。明明想提升效率，卻常被AI回覆搞得更亂？OpenAI近期在官方教學平台「OpenAI Academy」正式公開全新指南〈ChatGPT for any role〉，今天編輯整理其中的重點，教你如何用「正確提問4法」，讓ChatGPT從聊天機器人變成真正的職場幫手。

還在亂問ChatGPT？OpenAI公開「正確提問4法」

圖片來源：OpenAI Academy官網
圖片來源：OpenAI Academy官網

OpenAI 近期推出一份官方教學指南「任何職位都能用的 ChatGPT」(ChatGPT for Any Role)，整理出最實用的職場提示詞（Prompt），分為四大應用方向，都是日常工作常遇到的狀況。

OpenAI公開「正確提問4法」1.溝通與寫作

・撰寫專業電子郵件

英文 Prompt：

Write a professional email to [recipient]. The email is about [topic] and should be polite, clear, and concise. Provide a subject line and a short closing.

中文翻譯：

請撰寫一封給 [收件人] 的專業電子郵件，內容關於 [主題]。語氣需禮貌、清楚且簡潔，並提供信件主旨與簡短結尾。

應用場景：適合用於商務往來、提案說明或回覆客戶信件。

・改寫使內容更清晰

英文 Prompt：

Rewrite the following text so it is easier to understand. The text will be used in a professional setting. Ensure the tone is clear, respectful, and concise. Text: [paste text].

中文翻譯：

請改寫以下文字，使其更容易理解。這段文字將用於專業場合，語氣需清楚、尊重且簡潔。文字如下：[貼上文字]。

應用場景：重寫報告、簡報或公告，使內容更流暢、專業。

・調整語氣以適應不同對象

英文 Prompt：

Reframe this message for [audience type: executives, peers, or customers]. The message was originally written for [context]. Adjust tone, word choice, and style to fit the intended audience. Text: [paste text].

中文翻譯：

請將以下訊息改寫為適合 [受眾類型：主管、同事、或客戶] 的版本。此訊息原本用於 [原始情境]。請調整語氣、用詞與風格以符合新受眾。文字如下：[貼上文字]。

應用場景：寫內部信或跨部門報告時，能快速轉換語氣。

・撰寫會議邀請

英文 Prompt：

Draft a meeting invitation for a session about [topic]. The meeting will include [attendees/roles] and should outline agenda items, goals, and preparation required. Provide the text in calendar-invite format.

中文翻譯：

請撰寫一封關於 [主題] 的會議邀請函，說明與會人員、議程、會議目標及需事前準備事項，格式為行事曆邀請文字。

應用場景： 安排專案討論或部門會議時使用。

・摘要長郵件

英文 Prompt：

Summarize this email thread into a short recap. The thread includes several back-and-forth messages. Highlight key decisions, action items, and open questions. Email: [paste text].

中文翻譯：

請將以下多封往來郵件摘要成一段短文，重點列出主要決策、待辦事項與尚待確認的問題。郵件內容如下：[貼上文字]。

應用場景：快速整理長郵件討論紀錄，方便回報主管或同事。

OpenAI公開「正確提問4法」2.會議與協作

・製作會議議程

英文 Prompt：

Create a structured agenda for a meeting about [topic]. The meeting will last [time] and include [attendees]. Break the agenda into sections with time estimates and goals for each section.

中文翻譯：

請為主題為 [主題] 的會議建立結構化議程，會議時間為 [時間]，參與者包含 [人員]。請將議程分成數個段落，標示時間與目標。

應用場景：預先制定明確會議流程，提升討論效率。

・整理會議紀錄

英文 Prompt：

Summarize these meeting notes into a structured recap. The notes are rough and informal. Organize them into categories: key decisions, next steps, and responsibilities. Notes: [paste text].

中文翻譯：

請將以下非正式的會議筆記整理成結構化摘要，分為三類：「主要決策」、「後續步驟」及「負責人」。筆記如下：[貼上文字]。

應用場景：會後快速生成清晰回顧稿或報告。

・生成待辦清單

英文 Prompt：

Turn the following meeting notes into a clean task list. The tasks should be grouped by owner and include deadlines if mentioned. Notes: [paste text].

中文翻譯：

請將以下會議筆記轉換為條理清晰的任務清單，依照負責人分組，並列出提及的截止日期。筆記如下：[貼上文字]。

應用場景：追蹤專案進度與責任分工。

・準備會議提問

英文 Prompt：

Suggest thoughtful questions to ask in a meeting about [topic]. The purpose of the meeting is [purpose]. Provide a list of at least 5 questions that show preparation and insight.

中文翻譯：

請為主題為 [主題]、目的為 [目的] 的會議，提供至少 5 個具深度且顯示充分準備的提問。

應用場景：提升與主管、客戶或夥伴的討論品質。

・撰寫會後跟進郵件

英文 Prompt：

Write a professional follow-up email after a meeting about [topic]. Include a recap of key points, assigned responsibilities, and next steps with deadlines. Use a clear and polite tone.

中文翻譯：

請撰寫一封關於 [主題] 的會後跟進郵件，內容包含重點摘要、分工責任與下一步計畫及期限，語氣需清楚且禮貌。

應用場景：發送會後紀要與任務追蹤。

OpenAI公開「正確提問4法」3.問題解決與決策制定

・找出問題根源

英文 Prompt：

Analyze the following workplace issue: [describe issue]. The context is that the problem has occurred multiple times. Identify possible root causes and suggest questions to confirm them.

中文翻譯：

請分析以下職場問題（[描述問題]），此問題已多次發生。請找出可能的根本原因，並提出確認用的追問方向。

應用場景：用於專案失誤檢討、流程改善。

・比較解決方案

英文 Prompt：

Compare the following two or more possible solutions: [list options]. The decision needs to be made in [timeframe]. Evaluate pros, cons, and potential risks for each option.

中文翻譯：

請比較以下兩個或多個可行方案（[列出方案]），需在 [時間範圍] 內決定。請分析各方案的優缺點與潛在風險。

應用場景：專案提案或策略決策前評估。

・設定決策準則

英文 Prompt：

Help define clear decision-making criteria for [describe decision]. The context is that multiple stakeholders are involved. Provide a short list of weighted criteria to guide the choice.

中文翻譯：

請協助為 [描述決策內容] 制定清晰的決策準則。由於涉及多方利害關係人，請提供一份加權後的指標清單以供判斷。

應用場景：團隊決策會議、投資或採購評估。

・風險評估

英文 Prompt：

Assess the potential risks of the following plan: [describe plan]. The plan is set to start on [date]. List risks by likelihood and impact, and suggest mitigation strategies.

中文翻譯：

請為以下計畫（[描述計畫]）進行風險評估，該計畫預計於 [日期] 開始。請依發生機率與影響程度列出風險，並提出因應策略。

應用場景：項目啟動前的風險管控與報告。

・推薦最佳方案

英文 Prompt：

Based on the following background: [describe situation and options], recommend the most suitable option. Explain your reasoning clearly and suggest first steps for implementation.

中文翻譯：

根據以下背景（[描述情況與方案]），請建議最合適的選項，並清楚說明理由與初步執行步驟。

應用場景：提案簡報或決策備忘。

OpenAI公開「正確提問4法」4.組織與生產力

・每日工作優先清單

英文 Prompt：

Create a prioritized to-do list from the following tasks: [paste tasks]. The context is a typical workday with limited time. Suggest which tasks should be done first and why.

中文翻譯：

請根據以下任務（[貼上任務]）建立優先順序清單，假設是一個時間有限的普通工作日，並說明優先排序原因。

應用場景：每日工作安排與時間管理。

・建立每週計畫

英文 Prompt：

Build a weekly work plan for [describe role or situation]. The week includes deadlines, meetings, and individual focus time. Provide a balanced schedule with recommended priorities.

中文翻譯：

請為 [角色或情境描述] 訂出一週工作計畫，包含截止日、會議與個人專注時段，並提供平衡的時間分配與優先順序建議。

應用場景：每週排程與進度規劃。

・摘要長篇文件

英文 Prompt：

Summarize the following document into 5 key points and 3 recommended actions. The document is [type: report, plan, or notes]. Keep the summary concise and professional. Text: [paste document].

中文翻譯：

請將以下文件（[文件類型：報告／計畫／筆記]）摘要為 5 個重點與 3 個建議行動，保持簡潔專業。文件如下：[貼上文件]。

應用場景：研讀長篇報告或政策文件後快速提煉重點。

・腦力激盪方案

英文 Prompt：

Brainstorm potential solutions to the following workplace challenge: [describe challenge]. Provide at least 5 varied ideas, noting pros and cons for each.

中文翻譯：

請針對以下職場挑戰（[描述問題]）提出至少 5 個不同解法，並說明各方案的優缺點。

應用場景：會議創意發想、行銷企劃或策略設計。

・撰寫專案更新

英文 Prompt：

Draft a short project update for stakeholders. The project is [describe project]. Include progress made, current blockers, and next steps. Write in a professional, concise style.

中文翻譯：

請為 [專案名稱] 撰寫一份簡短更新報告，內容包含進展狀況、現階段問題與下一步計畫，語氣需專業且簡潔。

應用場景：專案週報、主管簡報前摘要整理。

《許我耀眼》角色全解析！趙露思、陳偉霆假面夫妻，于朦朧爭議人物「范世錡」也在其中

《許我耀眼》角色全解析！趙露思、陳偉霆假面夫妻，于朦朧爭議人物「范世錡」也在其中

2025-09-30 17:42 女子漾／編輯王廷羽
圖片來源：《許我耀眼》官方微博
圖片來源：《許我耀眼》官方微博

陸劇許我耀眼》9月26日正式開播，改編自張悅然小說《大喬小喬》，憑藉趙露思、陳偉霆的高人氣組合，再加上豪門婚姻、都市職場與女性自我覺醒的多重議題，一開播便吸引高度關注。劇中角色眾多，不僅有雙強主演的愛恨糾葛、副線CP的真摯故事。今天編輯整理《許我耀眼》中的10個角色介紹，一起看下去吧！

編輯推薦

《許我耀眼》角色全解析1. 許妍（趙露思 飾）

趙露思在劇中飾演的許妍，自小由外婆撫養長大，因原生家庭的缺憾而養成了獨立又倔強的性格。她憑藉努力從小鎮考上重點大學，最終在大城市站穩腳步。表面上，她是眾人欽羨的電視節目主持人，光鮮亮麗，但內心始終被不安與自卑所糾纏。

圖片來源：《許我耀眼》官方微博
圖片來源：《許我耀眼》官方微博

為了突破階級，她選擇偽造名媛身份嫁入豪門，婚姻看似風光，卻處處暗藏危機。不僅要面對婆媳矛盾，更被身分謊言壓得喘不過氣。最終，當婚姻走向崩裂，她決定放下偽裝，踏上創業之路，逐步完成從依附到獨立的蛻變。趙露思過去在《傳聞中的陳芊芊》《偷偷藏不住》都以清新靈動的形象受到喜愛。

圖片來源：《許我耀眼》官方微博
圖片來源：《許我耀眼》官方微博

《許我耀眼》角色全解析2. 沈皓明（陳偉霆 飾）

沈皓明出身豪門，冷靜克制，把婚姻當成一場利益交易。他從一開始就看穿許妍的偽裝，卻選擇默許，將這段婚姻視為利益交易的一部分。外表上，他冷靜沉穩、運籌帷幄，看似掌控全局，實則心中早已埋下情感的伏筆。直到許妍決意離開，他才真正意識到自己對她的依戀，展開一段虐心的「追妻火葬場」。這對夫妻表面維繫著門當戶對的假象，背後卻各自隱藏秘密。

圖片來源：《許我耀眼》官方微博
圖片來源：《許我耀眼》官方微博

《許我耀眼》角色全解析3. 喬琳(萬鵬 飾)

喬琳是許妍的姐姐，在妹妹婚姻破裂後選擇陪伴，並肩創業，象徵女性互助的力量。她與于一鳴之間的感情線更是亮點，從校園純愛延續到社會歷練，既真摯動人，也充滿現實重量。作為姐姐，喬琳既是許妍的情感支柱，也是她蛻變的見證者。萬鵬以細膩真誠的演繹，讓這條副線同樣收穫觀眾的共鳴與感動。

圖片來源：《許我耀眼》官方微博
圖片來源：《許我耀眼》官方微博

《許我耀眼》角色全解析4. 于一鳴(唐曉天 飾)

于一鳴與喬琳的愛情線是全劇最受期待的副線之一，兩人自學生時期便萌生純真愛意，隨著歲月流轉與現實考驗，再次重逢時，感情依舊真摯，卻更添成熟厚度。于一鳴是一位典型的深情守護者，無論喬琳陷入何種困境，他始終選擇陪伴與支持，用行動詮釋堅定不移的愛。這條副線不僅為劇情注入甜蜜與浪漫，更展現出彼此在成長中的「雙向救贖」。唐曉天曾出演《致我們單純的小美好》《我才不要和你做朋友呢》。

圖片來源：《許我耀眼》官方微博
圖片來源：《許我耀眼》官方微博

《許我耀眼》角色全解析5. 方蕾(鍾雅婷 飾)

方蕾代表著職場女性的另一種樣貌，她野心勃勃，與許妍形成鮮明對照，讓劇情多了一層女性選擇的探討。鍾雅婷過去在《風月不相關》有亮眼演出。

圖片來源：《許我耀眼》官方微博
圖片來源：《許我耀眼》官方微博

《許我耀眼》角色全解析6. 孫思唯(王伊瑤 飾)

孫思唯的人生軌跡與許妍形成對比，她的出現突顯女性在不同選擇下的差異與代價，讓劇情更具層次。王伊瑤曾出演《無憂渡》。

圖片來源：《許我耀眼》官方微博
圖片來源：《許我耀眼》官方微博

《許我耀眼》角色全解析7. 沈金松(許亞軍 飾)

沈金松是沈皓明的父親，代表豪門的傳統與壓迫，把家族利益放在首位，為劇情帶來現實壓力。許亞軍是實力派演員，《人民的名義》中的祁同偉一角令人印象深刻。

圖片來源：《許我耀眼》官方微博
圖片來源：《許我耀眼》官方微博

《許我耀眼》角色全解析8. 于嵐(溫崢嶸 飾)

于嵐作為長輩角色，見證並推動著主角的成長轉變，她的存在為家族與情感線增添厚度。溫崢嶸曾在《如懿傳》與《延禧攻略》中出演過重要角色。

圖片來源：《許我耀眼》官方微博
圖片來源：《許我耀眼》官方微博

《許我耀眼》角色全解析9. 蔣亮 (范世錡 飾)

蔣亮在劇中是一個具有複雜背景的角色，他的登場往往牽動劇情的進展，帶來不少矛盾與衝突。范世錡（外號「范小花」）過去曾出演過《左耳》《遇龍》等作品，近期因捲入于朦朧案件而備受爭議，角色一經曝光便引發熱烈討論，在社群上甚至掀起「拒看」聲浪。

圖片來源：《許我耀眼》官方微博
圖片來源：《許我耀眼》官方微博

《許我耀眼》角色全解析10. 喬建斌(馮暉 飾)

喬建斌是許妍與喬琳的父親，傳統卻又複雜，象徵家庭責任與羈絆，為主角的抉擇增添掙扎。馮暉曾出演《長安十二時辰》《折腰》。

圖片來源：《許我耀眼》官方微博
圖片來源：《許我耀眼》官方微博

10月鴻運當頭！這4生肖財運爆棚　錢包塞滿生活無憂

10月鴻運當頭！這4生肖財運爆棚　錢包塞滿生活無憂

2025-09-29 15:30 女子漾／編輯張念慈
圖片來源：tvN drama
圖片來源：tvN drama

進入10月，秋意漸濃，不少生肖也迎來「鴻運當頭」的好時機，《搜狐網》點名以下4個生肖，財星高照、貴人運強，工作、投資、生活都順風順水。有人靠努力實現穩健收益，有人憑著好人緣迎來意外驚喜，更有人在事業舞台上大展拳腳，錢包實實在在鼓了起來。一起來看看這4個10月財運最旺的生肖吧！

編輯推薦

圖片來源：tvN drama
圖片來源：tvN drama

10月鴻運當頭生肖1. 屬羊：穩中求進 收入持續累積

屬羊的人外表柔和，卻有著堅韌的內心。10月他們憑著穩健的判斷和務實的作風，在既有領域裡持續深耕，不斷提升產品或服務品質，逐步累積財富。特別是製造業、手作或服務業相關的朋友，只要稍加創新，就能在市場中脫穎而出，穩穩迎來財運豐收，生活無憂。

圖片來源：tvN drama
圖片來源：tvN drama

10月鴻運當頭生肖2. 屬兔：好人緣帶來大禮 財運喜從天降

屬兔的人一向溫和待人，10月的好運多半來自人際關係的回饋。同事可能主動拉一把，介紹合作機會；老朋友可能突然帶來新生意。這些意想不到的驚喜，正是平日累積人脈的最好證明。屬兔人只要把握住眼前機會，財源自然滾滾而來。

圖片來源：tvN drama
圖片來源：tvN drama

10月鴻運當頭生肖3. 屬蛇：細節決定成敗 錢途穩健上升

屬蛇的人做事嚴謹，追求完美，這讓他們在職場和生活中贏得高度信任。10月他們憑藉多年累積的人脈與資源，財務狀況漸入佳境。不論是薪資提升、投資回報，還是副業收入，都能感受到一股穩步上揚的力量，錢途一片光明。

圖片來源：tvN drama
圖片來源：tvN drama

10月鴻運當頭生肖4. 屬龍：事業翻紅 財庫大開

屬龍的人10月運勢如旭日東昇，迎來事業與財運的雙重高峰。工作上不僅有望獲得升職加薪，更有機會憑實力打開新局面。財運方面，正財穩定成長，偏財也有所收穫，堪稱「事業財運兩開花」。對屬龍的人來說，這是一個能勇敢追夢、創造新舞台的好時機。

☛此為民俗說法，不代表本網站立場，切勿過度迷信。

Netflix《許願吧，精靈》收視奪冠！韓國觀眾評價褒貶不一，外媒卻給出高度盛讚！

Netflix《許願吧，精靈》收視奪冠！韓國觀眾評價褒貶不一，外媒卻給出高度盛讚！

2025-10-12 05:58 女子漾／編輯 Wendi
圖片來源：Netflix
圖片來源：Netflix

中秋連假前夕華麗登場的Netflix韓劇《許願吧，精靈》是金宇彬秀智時隔9年再度合作的作品，也是王牌編劇金銀淑睽違2年推出的新劇，劇情講述暌違千年回歸的燈神精靈「伊布利斯」（金宇彬 飾）和情感缺陷的人類女子「奇嘉盈」（秀智 飾）共同追尋3個願望…然而開播以來卻評價兩極，但卻無法抵擋該劇在全球締造出亮眼成績的聲勢，甚至連外媒也給出高度評價呢！

圖片來源：Netflix
圖片來源：Netflix


《許願吧，精靈》在韓國電視劇Top10排行榜風光奪冠

圖片來源：Netflix
圖片來源：Netflix

10/3正式開播的Netflix韓劇《許願吧，精靈》上線僅1天就榮登「韓國電視劇Top10」排行榜冠軍，並在沙烏地阿拉伯、巴西、捷克、新加坡、印度、香港、泰國、埃及、摩洛哥…等全球46個國家入圍TOP 10榜單，掀起全球觀眾們的高度矚目。

圖片來源：Netflix
圖片來源：Netflix


《許願吧，精靈》殺進全球非英語排行榜劇集Top5

圖片來源：Netflix
圖片來源：Netflix

根據Netflix Top 10網站10/8數據顯示，《許願吧，精靈》在Netflix上線僅3天就創下400萬次觀看紀錄，在全球非英語排行榜劇集排行中位列第5名，令Netflix官方大讚《許願吧，精靈》：「連接過去和現在的『千年戀曲』給人一種熟悉的感覺，但隨著劇情的發展，展現出更深層的情感線，令觀眾沉浸其中。」。

圖片來源：Netflix
圖片來源：Netflix


《許願吧，精靈》在韓國各大SNS湧現負評

圖片來源：Netflix
圖片來源：Netflix

儘管《許願吧，精靈》開播初期收視取得亮眼成績，在韓國各大SNS卻湧現不少批評聲浪：「太幼稚了」、「受不了這種尷尬的台詞」、「看了一集就關掉了」…，甚至有人批評王牌編劇金銀淑此次的奇幻風格，狠酸：「根本不值這個片酬」、「比《黑暗榮耀》差遠了」、「開局令人失望」…等負評。

圖片來源：Netflix
圖片來源：Netflix


《許願吧，精靈》評價褒貶不一

圖片來源：Netflix
圖片來源：Netflix

然而也有部分韓國網友對《許願吧，精靈》祭出高度評價：「一開始以為只是一部愛情喜劇，結果卻哭了」、「《許願吧，精靈》讓人重新發現『演員金宇彬』，他的情感演繹達到一個新的高度」「金銀淑編劇的台詞太棒了！越追越有感覺的電視劇」、「這部劇的前世敘事真的好感人」…，顯現《許願吧，精靈》在韓國評價褒貶不一。

圖片來源：Netflix
圖片來源：Netflix


外媒盛讚《許願吧，精靈》

圖片來源：Netflix
圖片來源：Netflix

外媒對於《許願吧，精靈》大多給出好評，《富比士》雜誌稱讚：「精靈在劇中說出一些令人難忘的台詞，他巧妙地講述自己的人生旅程。」；美國《紐約郵報》旗下娛樂網站《Decider》表示：「看著2個曾經互相敵對的角色逐漸發展出愛情和感情，令人深感著迷。」；《時代雜誌》則評論道：「以意想不到的溫暖結局收尾的故事，令觀眾們留下深刻印象。」。

圖片來源：Netflix
圖片來源：Netflix


《許願吧，精靈》正式預告


《回魂計》結局藏太多暗示？復仇、操控與母性邊界的極限試煉

《回魂計》結局藏太多暗示？復仇、操控與母性邊界的極限試煉

2025-10-11 01:15 女子漾 /編輯周意軒

Netflix台劇回魂計》自上線以來話題不斷，尤其結局以多重暗示、未解謎團收尾，讓觀眾看完心裡久久不能平靜。這不只是一場「母親為女復仇」的故事，更是一場對人性、正義與社會扭曲現象的終極審判。

一、悲劇的起點：誤會堆疊的人性崩塌

劇中最令人心碎的揭露，是女學生真真成為植物人的真正原因。原以為是同學安琪的惡意所致，實際上卻是一場意外——安琪在情緒激動中推倒真真，並非出於報復。兩人爭執的導火線，是誰是「告密者」的誤會，而這個誤會的源頭，全來自張士凱的操弄與謊言。

這一層真相讓觀眾重新審視整起事件：被害者與加害者的界線，或許從未如此模糊。導演透過這段戲巧妙點出「操控」在現實社會的普遍性——權力者如何利用資訊不對等，讓底層的人彼此撕裂。

二、張士凱的崩潰：復活的不只是肉體，還有人性殘骸

在復仇母親聯手「喚回」兇手張士凱的那一刻，《回魂計》從社會寫實劇徹底轉向心理驚悚。張士凱表面被復活，但實際上他的精神早已碎裂。導演讓他在幻覺與罪惡感的交錯中掙扎，成為復仇儀式裡最可怕的「活死人」。

他不是單純的惡人，而是制度與家庭共同塑造出的怪物。這樣的角色設定，正是本劇的精髓——沒有單純的黑與白，只有被環境逼到極限的「人」。

三、母性復仇的界線：愛與恨交織的困獸之戰

舒淇飾演的汪慧君與李心潔飾演的趙靜，兩位母親的結盟是一場愛的試煉。她們以為復仇能帶來救贖，卻一步步墜入道德的深淵。當真相揭露，她們不得不直面一個殘酷的問題——「我們真的比兇手更無辜嗎？」

這段友情的瓦解，成為《回魂計》最具力量的轉折。兩人從同盟走向對立，不只是情感上的崩壞，也象徵母性在絕望之中的扭曲與犧牲。

四、現實隱喻：從「柬單生活」看到社會資源錯置

《回魂計》不僅是懸疑劇，更是一面照出現實陰暗的鏡子。劇中提到的「柬單生活」暗喻社會弱勢被剝削、資源錯置的現象。那些被忽略、被放棄的人，最終以極端的方式發出控訴。

導演透過這樣的世界觀，讓觀眾反思：當社會體制不再能提供庇護，人會變成什麼樣？而我們又是旁觀者，還是推波助瀾的一員？

五、開放式結局：正義、救贖與懸而未決的「回魂」

最終，張士凱的精神崩潰、兩位母親的分道揚鑣、安琪與真真的命運未完，讓結局留有巨大的空白。那不是遺漏，而是刻意的沉默。導演在最後一幕，用畫面問觀眾：「復仇真的能讓亡靈安息嗎？還是讓更多人失去了靈魂？」

暗網瘋傳屍檢截圖！于朦朧墜樓「全口無牙、下體撕裂」 獻祭房23人名單外流

暗網瘋傳屍檢截圖！于朦朧墜樓「全口無牙、下體撕裂」 獻祭房23人名單外流

2025-10-10 11:23 女子漾／編輯張念慈
中國大陸藝人于朦朧墜樓身亡至今傳言不斷。圖片來源：自微博
中國大陸藝人于朦朧墜樓身亡至今傳言不斷。圖片來源：自微博

中國男星于朦朧9月11日在北京墜樓離世，年僅37歲。官方第一時間將死因定調為「飲酒後意外墜樓」並迅速結案，但事件後續疑點不斷。近日，網路瘋傳一份疑似他的「司法屍檢報告截圖」，內容涉及鑑定單位、派出所及詳細傷勢，引爆外界對中國司法鑑定體系的信任危機。

屍檢報告外流惹議　法學界質疑司法黑箱

圖片來源：微博
圖片來源：微博

外流屍檢截圖中寫明，于朦朧身高181公分，身上多處創傷，包括「頭皮撕裂、耳出血、鼻骨骨折、胸腔雙側血胸、肝臟挫裂及多發性骨折」，並提及「全口無牙、下體撕裂」等驚悚字樣。

法醫學者分析，若相關訊息屬實，這類傷勢與單純墜樓不符，反顯示可能遭受生前暴力攻擊，例如拳打導致牙齒脫落、唇裂或軟組織挫傷。若檢出不同階段的出血反應，更代表受害者在死亡前多次遭創傷。

據流出的文件顯示，屍檢由「北京盛唐司法鑑定所屍檢一廳」進行，委託單位為「北京市朝陽區將台派出所」，鑑定項目為「死因鑑定」。報告曝光後，引發外界質疑中國司法鑑定是否真能維持中立與透明。

按照中國現行規範，非自然死亡案件須委託具官方認證的「第三方司法鑑定機構」承辦，並受《司法鑑定人管理條例》規範。然而，多位法學專家指出，這些鑑定所雖名義上獨立，實際卻缺乏公開審查機制，外界無法得知鑑定人員名單、檢驗過程及樣本保存情形，使整體制度蒙上黑箱疑雲。

部分網友甚至傳出于朦朧墜樓現場照，斷肢畫面驚悚，不過也有人懷疑是AI偽造。

李沐陽分析屍斑矛盾　懷疑「屍體遭調包」

曾出演「三生三世十里桃花」的演員于朦朧墜樓身亡，圖為墜樓窗戶。圖片來源：極目新聞
曾出演「三生三世十里桃花」的演員于朦朧墜樓身亡，圖為墜樓窗戶。圖片來源：極目新聞

網紅李沐陽在社群平台分享說法指出，「屍斑一般會出現在遺體與地面接觸的部位。從網路上流傳的報告內容來看，他推測于朦朧當時應該是『仰躺身亡』。然而，網路上流出的畫面卻顯示遺體是『趴伏』在地面上，兩者明顯矛盾。」

他更進一步質疑：「若趴在地上的真是于朦朧，那真正的于朦朧又在哪？」暗示外界傳言的「屍體遭調包」並非空穴來風。

于朦朧曾出演「三生三世十里桃花」。圖片來源：微博
于朦朧曾出演「三生三世十里桃花」。圖片來源：微博

「獻祭房」陰謀論　爆23人名單與6大流程

隨著輿論延燒，社群平台上開始流傳一份被稱為「中國娛樂圈獻祭房」的陰謀論。

根據原文內容，貼文指出完整鏈條步驟依序為：「物色目標 → 契約束縛 → 派對引誘 → 獻祭給金主 → 上層享樂 → 控制與懲罰」，並附上疑似「23人分工名單」。

貼文中提到，「物色目標」名單包括宋伊人、扶子茶、苑子文、苑子豪、范世錡、焦邁奇、高泰宇、極光光（李明）等8人；「契約束縛」階段涉及杜強、助理大鵬、胡海洋3人；「派對引誘」由程青松與方勵導演施作；「獻祭給金主」則指向周昊、張佳偉、辛奇、蔡乙嘉等人；「上層享樂」部分，貼文列出趙樂際、趙立春、王功權、田海蓉等人。

于朦朧演出過「三生三世十里桃花」。圖片來源：小紅書
于朦朧演出過「三生三世十里桃花」。圖片來源：小紅書

「486先生」推文掀震撼　聲稱「解剖後驗出多人體液」

電商企業家「486先生」日前也在推特發出驚人言論，表示「于朦朧解剖後，肛門驗出多人精液」。這則貼文隨即被網友截圖，並轉傳至Threads社群，引發震驚與討論。

不少網友留言表示：「真的假的？」「不論生前遭遇什麼折磨，他永遠是我心中的白真上神。」也有人聲稱「看過被刪除的影片，拍到多人侵害過程」，直呼「太恐怖」。

部分網友更直言：「他身邊覬覦的人太多，其實不意外」、「所以他真的是被凌虐後才遭拋屍。」

于朦朧墜樓身亡至今傳言不斷。圖片來源：微博
于朦朧墜樓身亡至今傳言不斷。圖片來源：微博

官方沉默引爆信任危機

截至目前，中國官方並未對外證實屍檢報告真偽，對「性侵傳聞」與「陰謀論」亦無回應。

隨著輿論升溫，焦點已從死因真相延伸至司法體制本身。多名法學界人士呼籲應建立「屍檢資料公開平台」與「獨立監督機制」，防止鑑定過程遭政治或利益影響。

不過，也有法醫與法律專家提醒，網路訊息未經核實，部分圖片與報告可能為偽造，應謹慎辨識來源，以免被假消息操弄情緒。

