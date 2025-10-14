還在亂問ChatGPT？OpenAI公開「正確提問4法」！上班族必學AI高效懶人包

圖片來源：Disney+提供

生成式AI熱潮席捲全球，不少上班族雖然早已開始使用ChatGPT，但常出現「問了卻沒問到重點」的情況。明明想提升效率，卻常被AI回覆搞得更亂？OpenAI近期在官方教學平台「OpenAI Academy」正式公開全新指南〈ChatGPT for any role〉，今天編輯整理其中的重點，教你如何用「正確提問4法」，讓ChatGPT從聊天機器人變成真正的職場幫手。

還在亂問ChatGPT？OpenAI公開「正確提問4法」

圖片來源：OpenAI Academy官網

OpenAI 近期推出一份官方教學指南「任何職位都能用的 ChatGPT」(ChatGPT for Any Role)，整理出最實用的職場提示詞（Prompt），分為四大應用方向，都是日常工作常遇到的狀況。

OpenAI公開「正確提問4法」1.溝通與寫作

・撰寫專業電子郵件

英文 Prompt：

Write a professional email to [recipient]. The email is about [topic] and should be polite, clear, and concise. Provide a subject line and a short closing.

中文翻譯：

請撰寫一封給 [收件人] 的專業電子郵件，內容關於 [主題]。語氣需禮貌、清楚且簡潔，並提供信件主旨與簡短結尾。

應用場景：適合用於商務往來、提案說明或回覆客戶信件。

・改寫使內容更清晰

英文 Prompt：

Rewrite the following text so it is easier to understand. The text will be used in a professional setting. Ensure the tone is clear, respectful, and concise. Text: [paste text].

中文翻譯：

請改寫以下文字，使其更容易理解。這段文字將用於專業場合，語氣需清楚、尊重且簡潔。文字如下：[貼上文字]。

應用場景：重寫報告、簡報或公告，使內容更流暢、專業。

・調整語氣以適應不同對象

英文 Prompt：

Reframe this message for [audience type: executives, peers, or customers]. The message was originally written for [context]. Adjust tone, word choice, and style to fit the intended audience. Text: [paste text].

中文翻譯：

請將以下訊息改寫為適合 [受眾類型：主管、同事、或客戶] 的版本。此訊息原本用於 [原始情境]。請調整語氣、用詞與風格以符合新受眾。文字如下：[貼上文字]。

應用場景：寫內部信或跨部門報告時，能快速轉換語氣。

・撰寫會議邀請

英文 Prompt：

Draft a meeting invitation for a session about [topic]. The meeting will include [attendees/roles] and should outline agenda items, goals, and preparation required. Provide the text in calendar-invite format.

中文翻譯：

請撰寫一封關於 [主題] 的會議邀請函，說明與會人員、議程、會議目標及需事前準備事項，格式為行事曆邀請文字。

應用場景： 安排專案討論或部門會議時使用。

・摘要長郵件

英文 Prompt：

Summarize this email thread into a short recap. The thread includes several back-and-forth messages. Highlight key decisions, action items, and open questions. Email: [paste text].

中文翻譯：

請將以下多封往來郵件摘要成一段短文，重點列出主要決策、待辦事項與尚待確認的問題。郵件內容如下：[貼上文字]。

應用場景：快速整理長郵件討論紀錄，方便回報主管或同事。

OpenAI公開「正確提問4法」2.會議與協作

・製作會議議程

英文 Prompt：

Create a structured agenda for a meeting about [topic]. The meeting will last [time] and include [attendees]. Break the agenda into sections with time estimates and goals for each section.

中文翻譯：

請為主題為 [主題] 的會議建立結構化議程，會議時間為 [時間]，參與者包含 [人員]。請將議程分成數個段落，標示時間與目標。

應用場景：預先制定明確會議流程，提升討論效率。

・整理會議紀錄

英文 Prompt：

Summarize these meeting notes into a structured recap. The notes are rough and informal. Organize them into categories: key decisions, next steps, and responsibilities. Notes: [paste text].

中文翻譯：

請將以下非正式的會議筆記整理成結構化摘要，分為三類：「主要決策」、「後續步驟」及「負責人」。筆記如下：[貼上文字]。

應用場景：會後快速生成清晰回顧稿或報告。

・生成待辦清單

英文 Prompt：

Turn the following meeting notes into a clean task list. The tasks should be grouped by owner and include deadlines if mentioned. Notes: [paste text].

中文翻譯：

請將以下會議筆記轉換為條理清晰的任務清單，依照負責人分組，並列出提及的截止日期。筆記如下：[貼上文字]。

應用場景：追蹤專案進度與責任分工。

・準備會議提問

英文 Prompt：

Suggest thoughtful questions to ask in a meeting about [topic]. The purpose of the meeting is [purpose]. Provide a list of at least 5 questions that show preparation and insight.

中文翻譯：

請為主題為 [主題]、目的為 [目的] 的會議，提供至少 5 個具深度且顯示充分準備的提問。

應用場景：提升與主管、客戶或夥伴的討論品質。

・撰寫會後跟進郵件

英文 Prompt：

Write a professional follow-up email after a meeting about [topic]. Include a recap of key points, assigned responsibilities, and next steps with deadlines. Use a clear and polite tone.

中文翻譯：

請撰寫一封關於 [主題] 的會後跟進郵件，內容包含重點摘要、分工責任與下一步計畫及期限，語氣需清楚且禮貌。

應用場景：發送會後紀要與任務追蹤。

OpenAI公開「正確提問4法」3.問題解決與決策制定

・找出問題根源

英文 Prompt：

Analyze the following workplace issue: [describe issue]. The context is that the problem has occurred multiple times. Identify possible root causes and suggest questions to confirm them.

中文翻譯：

請分析以下職場問題（[描述問題]），此問題已多次發生。請找出可能的根本原因，並提出確認用的追問方向。

應用場景：用於專案失誤檢討、流程改善。

・比較解決方案

英文 Prompt：

Compare the following two or more possible solutions: [list options]. The decision needs to be made in [timeframe]. Evaluate pros, cons, and potential risks for each option.

中文翻譯：

請比較以下兩個或多個可行方案（[列出方案]），需在 [時間範圍] 內決定。請分析各方案的優缺點與潛在風險。

應用場景：專案提案或策略決策前評估。

・設定決策準則

英文 Prompt：

Help define clear decision-making criteria for [describe decision]. The context is that multiple stakeholders are involved. Provide a short list of weighted criteria to guide the choice.

中文翻譯：

請協助為 [描述決策內容] 制定清晰的決策準則。由於涉及多方利害關係人，請提供一份加權後的指標清單以供判斷。

應用場景：團隊決策會議、投資或採購評估。

・風險評估

英文 Prompt：

Assess the potential risks of the following plan: [describe plan]. The plan is set to start on [date]. List risks by likelihood and impact, and suggest mitigation strategies.

中文翻譯：

請為以下計畫（[描述計畫]）進行風險評估，該計畫預計於 [日期] 開始。請依發生機率與影響程度列出風險，並提出因應策略。

應用場景：項目啟動前的風險管控與報告。

・推薦最佳方案

英文 Prompt：

Based on the following background: [describe situation and options], recommend the most suitable option. Explain your reasoning clearly and suggest first steps for implementation.

中文翻譯：

根據以下背景（[描述情況與方案]），請建議最合適的選項，並清楚說明理由與初步執行步驟。

應用場景：提案簡報或決策備忘。

OpenAI公開「正確提問4法」4.組織與生產力

・每日工作優先清單

英文 Prompt：

Create a prioritized to-do list from the following tasks: [paste tasks]. The context is a typical workday with limited time. Suggest which tasks should be done first and why.

中文翻譯：

請根據以下任務（[貼上任務]）建立優先順序清單，假設是一個時間有限的普通工作日，並說明優先排序原因。

應用場景：每日工作安排與時間管理。

・建立每週計畫

英文 Prompt：

Build a weekly work plan for [describe role or situation]. The week includes deadlines, meetings, and individual focus time. Provide a balanced schedule with recommended priorities.

中文翻譯：

請為 [角色或情境描述] 訂出一週工作計畫，包含截止日、會議與個人專注時段，並提供平衡的時間分配與優先順序建議。

應用場景：每週排程與進度規劃。

・摘要長篇文件

英文 Prompt：

Summarize the following document into 5 key points and 3 recommended actions. The document is [type: report, plan, or notes]. Keep the summary concise and professional. Text: [paste document].

中文翻譯：

請將以下文件（[文件類型：報告／計畫／筆記]）摘要為 5 個重點與 3 個建議行動，保持簡潔專業。文件如下：[貼上文件]。

應用場景：研讀長篇報告或政策文件後快速提煉重點。

・腦力激盪方案

英文 Prompt：

Brainstorm potential solutions to the following workplace challenge: [describe challenge]. Provide at least 5 varied ideas, noting pros and cons for each.

中文翻譯：

請針對以下職場挑戰（[描述問題]）提出至少 5 個不同解法，並說明各方案的優缺點。

應用場景：會議創意發想、行銷企劃或策略設計。

・撰寫專案更新

英文 Prompt：

Draft a short project update for stakeholders. The project is [describe project]. Include progress made, current blockers, and next steps. Write in a professional, concise style.

中文翻譯：

請為 [專案名稱] 撰寫一份簡短更新報告，內容包含進展狀況、現階段問題與下一步計畫，語氣需專業且簡潔。

應用場景：專案週報、主管簡報前摘要整理。