【登入聊天室】為了維持理智，你偶爾需要一個「不夠健康」的漢堡

2026-03-10 19:56 Chelsea

嘿，問你一個小問題：你的「療癒食物」（Comfort Food）是什麼？當你累到魂不守舍、感到迷茫無助，或是在高壓任務後想徹底放鬆時，什麼樣的食物總能讓你振作起來，暫時放下一切，並重新找回對自己的認同感？

Hey, quick question: What is your comfort food? When you feel drained and lost, or want to chill after strenuous tasks, what food can always cheer you up, give you a moment to let your hair down, and help you regain your sense of self?



個問題的答案千變萬化。從最常見的——通常與甜食有關，像是巧克力或蛋糕；到那些不那麼制式、卻承載著你深層記憶的選擇，比如媽媽親手煮的雞湯，或是你在那個單純快樂的童年時期最愛的美食

There are so many answers to this question. From the most common ones—usually something sweet, like chocolate or cake—to more unconventional choices that carry deep-seated memories, like your mom's famous chicken soup or something you ate when you were a happy, innocent kid.



的答案隨著我的人生篇章而不斷演變。我的選擇曾經挺大眾化的，就像愛情喜劇裡那些傷心失意的主角：一大桶冰淇淋似乎就能解決世上所有的煩惱。但隨著觀念的轉變，我目前的療癒冠軍，毫無疑問地，是漢堡

My choice has evolved alongside the chapters of my life. I used to be quite predictable, much like the heartbroken characters in a rom-com: a giant tub of ice cream seemed like the ultimate fix for the world’s troubles. But as my perspective has shifted, my current comfort-food champion is, without a doubt, the burger.



模 Gigi Hadid 曾說過：「吃得乾淨來保持身材，吃個漢堡才能維持理智。」我再同意不過了。沒錯，維持健康是人生的終極目標。無論驅使你關注健康的動機為何，你都無法否認，「健康」是生命中一切的基石。然而，同樣真實的是，過度執著於健康有時——或者該說，往往更頻繁地——也會讓人抓狂。當那種負面情緒襲來時，你需要那份多汁的肉餅來點亮你的世界。

Supermodel Gigi Hadid once said, "Eat clean to stay fit, have a burger to stay sane." I couldn't agree more. Indeed, staying healthy is a paramount life goal. Regardless of what drives you to focus on your health, there is no denying that wellness is the foundation for everything. However, being hyper-aware of your health can also drive you up the wall sometimes—or even quite often. When that darkness hits, you need those juicy patties to brighten your world.



讓我想起《追愛總動員》（How I Met Your Mother）裡那個性格平實的 Marshall Eriksen，他曾對漢堡有一段經典的獨白，大意是這樣的：

It reminds me of when Marshall Eriksen, the down-to-earth character in How I Met Your Mother, delivered a monologue about burgers: 



只是一個漢堡？它才不只是『一個漢堡』。我是說……那第一口——噢，那第一口簡直是天堂。麵包皮就像天使那點綴著芝麻的胸脯，溫柔地依偎在底下的番茄醬與芥末醬上，風味交織成一場誘人的雙人舞。接著……酸黃瓜！那是全世界最俏皮的小東西！然後是番茄切片、生菜葉，還有一塊如此精緻的牛絞肉餅，在口中盤旋、散開，又再次結合，譜出一曲鹹甜交織、令人沉醉的賦格。這絕非僅是烤肉與烤麵包組成的三明治，這是上帝在透過食物與我們對話。」

"Just a burger? It's so much more than 'just a burger.' I mean... that first bite—oh, what heaven that first bite is. The bun, like a sesame-freckled breast of an angel, resting gently on the ketchup and mustard below, flavors mingling in a seductive pas de deux. And then... a pickle! The most playful little pickle! Then a slice of tomato, a leaf of lettuce, and a... a patty of ground beef so exquisite, swirling in your mouth, breaking apart, and combining again in a fugue of sweets and savor so delightful. This is no mere sandwich of grilled meat and toasted bread. This is God speaking to us in food."  


特別鍾情於不加任何醬料的漢堡，因為我深信「少即是多」，原汁原味（Authenticity）才是真正的幸福。肉餅天然的鹹味配上頂層融化的起司，就是人間樂事。一個好的漢堡應該在每一個層次都讓人滿足。當你遇到一個真正完美的漢堡時，你就是會知道，不需要任何解釋。你的這一天再好不過了。你的心靈與胃不再渴望任何其他食物的滋養。所有的憂慮、疑惑或悲傷通通煙消雲散，只剩下純粹的狂喜。

I particularly fancy burgers without any sauce because I follow the motto "less is more," and authenticity is pure bliss. The natural saltiness of the beef paired with melted cheese is heavenly. A good burger should satisfy on every level. When you encounter a truly perfect one, you just know—no explanation needed. Your day simply can't get any better. Your mind and stomach no longer crave anything else. All the worries, doubts, or sadness evaporate, leaving only pure euphoria.



物，是我們與這個世界最直接的連結。它蘊含著代代相傳的宇宙智慧。人如其食（What you eat is what you are），所以，認真想想看：你的療癒食物是什麼呢？

Food is our most direct access to this world. It is full of cosmic wisdom passed down through generations. What you eat is what you are, so really think about it: What is your comfort food?


Chelsea

Chelsea

喜歡透過文字梳理情緒的紋理，將人生的亂流視為修煉智慧的關卡。

#蛋糕 #食物 #漢堡 #美食 #點心 #冰淇淋 #身心靈療癒

2026全球最安全航空公司名單出爐 台灣這二家航空公司入選！

2026全球最安全航空公司名單出爐 台灣這二家航空公司入選！

2026-03-02 13:33 旅遊經

AirlineRatings.com，公布了最安全的25大航空及25家低成本航空公司(攝影：洪書瑱)

 

【旅遊經 洪書瑱報導】


國際知名航空專業評鑑網站 AirlineRatings.com，從320家航空公司中，宣布了最安全的25大航空及25家低成本航空公司，日前(13日)公布了2026最新「全球最安全航空公司」評比結果出爐，拔得頭籌為阿拉伯聯合大公國的國家航空公司之一的「阿提哈德航空(Etihad Airways)」，廉價航空則是香港快運 (HK Express)奪冠。而國內有二家航空入選，分別為連續第13年榮獲全球最安全航空公司的殊榮，此次評比獲得第 8 名肯定的「長榮航空」，是台灣唯一入選全球前十大最安全的航空公司，另星宇航空 (STARLUX)則排名第 11。

 

AirlineRatings.com 為國際公認的航空評鑑機構，自2013年起進行「全球最安全航空公司」評比，以其獨有的評選系統對全球近400家航空公司飛安表現進行評分，評選標準先依據國際航空組織的規定、民航主管機關稽核結果，再針對航空公司的機隊營運、維修標準及飛安紀錄等多項嚴謹指標，遴選出全球最安全的航空公司，具高度專業與公信力。



長榮航空進入前10名(圖：航空公司提供)


星宇航空則為11名(圖：航空公司提供)

※.2026年全球最安全航空公司（前 10 名）──

 

1.阿提哈德航空 (Etihad Airways) —— 首度奪冠的中東航司

2.國泰航空 (Cathay Pacific Airways)

3.澳洲航空 (Qantas) —— 去年的冠軍

4.卡達航空 (Qatar Airways)

5.阿聯酋航空 (Emirates)

6.紐西蘭航空 (Air New Zealand)

7.新加坡航空 (Singapore Airlines) —— 重回前十強

8.長榮航空 (EVA Air) —— 台灣唯一進入前十

9.維珍澳洲航空 (Virgin Australia)

10.大韓航空 (Korean Air)

長榮航空總經理孫嘉明表示：「飛航安全是長榮航空永不妥協的核心價值，完美嚴謹的飛安及創新優質的服務，是我們持續堅持的目標，能夠連續13年榮獲AirlineRatings.com的飛安肯定，是對全體同仁長期落實安全文化及執行標準作業程序的最大鼓勵。未來我們將不間斷的精進安全管理系統，強化風險預防機制，為旅客提供安心可靠的飛行服務。」

長榮航空除獲得「全球最安全航空公司」第8名的肯定，也連續10年榮獲SKYTRAX五星級航空公司最高認證。這些榮譽是對長榮航空全體員工的勉勵，也是一種責任跟提醒。長榮航空表示，會不斷精進各項服務，秉持「安全、服務、永續」的核心理念，致力提升安全績效，結合創新服務與永續發展目標，以實際行動為社會注入正向能量，為全球旅客提供最安全及高水準的服務，持續朝全球最佳航空公司的目標穩健邁進。

另外，2026年全球最安全廉價航空公司前五名分別為──

1.香港快運 (HK Express) —— 蟬聯第一

2.捷星航空 (Jetstar Group)

3.酷航 (Scoot)

4.杜拜航空 (flydubai)

5.易捷航空 (EasyJet)

相關評選資料可至官方網站(https://www.airlineratings.com/articles/worlds-safest-airlines-for-2026a)查詢World's Safest Airline Rankings for 2026名單！


 

旅遊經

旅遊經

「旅遊經」為專業旅遊新聞媒體及新聞內容供應商，同步授權女子漾、Yahoo奇摩新聞、 Yahoo奇摩旅遊、LINE TODAY台灣、LINE TODAY(香港)、中時新聞網、Pchome新聞、HiNet新聞、蕃薯藤YamNews新聞、時報資訊.觸Mii等二岸三地各大主流入口網站及網路媒體同步刊出，全面提供最新旅遊、住宿、美食等即時新聞。

#航空 #星宇航空 #新加坡航空

冠軍不是STANLEY　保溫瓶品牌TOP 10揭曉

冠軍不是STANLEY　保溫瓶品牌TOP 10揭曉

2026-03-02 09:02 網路溫度計DailyView
示意圖／Shutterstock
示意圖／Shutterstock

過年開工不能沒有的補水神器！

年假就像一場絢爛煙火，還來不及多看幾眼就悄悄散場。紅包發完、年菜清盤，只剩下開工鬧鐘準時響起。這時若辦公桌上多了一支顏值在線、手感剛好的保溫瓶，就像替自己按下「續航鍵」。早上裝咖啡替腦袋開機、下午泡花茶為情緒降噪，順手補水，也替日常留住剛剛好的溫度。

不過，保溫瓶可不只是比外型。容量是否貼合通勤與辦公節奏？保溫、保冷的效能不能撐過一整天？瓶口設計是否順口防漏？內膽材質是否安全耐用？就連重量與握感，都會左右每天使用的心情。若打算當作禮物送給朋友或同事，品牌口碑更是關鍵，畢竟送禮送的是心意，也是面子。

《網路溫度計DailyView》透過輿情分析軟體《KEYPO大數據關鍵引擎》，盤點網友熱烈討論的保溫瓶品牌TOP 10，從設計質感、保溫效能到網友評價，幫你挑出最符合需求的那一款，讓開工與日常，都多一分恰到好處的溫度。

No.10 CookPower 鍋寶

翻攝官網／鍋寶好食光鍋寶以販售廚房家電、鍋具、餐廚用具為主，其中保溫瓶的種類琳瑯滿目，像是內膽有陶瓷、304、316不鏽鋼可選擇，也有不同毫升數的容量，更有吸管、手提、把手、旋蓋式及彈蓋式款式，滿足所有消費者的使用需求。

日前鍋寶推出「真空內陶瓷珍珠粗吸管杯」，不僅採雙飲杯蓋設計，附贈手搖飲專用粗吸管、抗污防塵吸管套，內層也特別使用304不鏽鋼與釉黑陶瓷，保留飲品風味、耐酸鹼更好清洗。夏天保冰、冬天保熱，900毫升大廣口、大容量裝手搖飲料也不成問題，產品通過SGS檢驗合格，讓人更安心使用。

No.9 Corelle Brands 康寧餐具

翻攝官網／Corelle Brands 康寧餐具美國品牌康寧餐具保溫瓶以「IP聯名」系列深受不少人喜愛。像是SNOOPY露營趣鋅動輕瓷大容量不鏽鋼手提保溫杯，以《花生漫畫》人氣角色點綴杯身，結合雙飲口設計與貼心提把、靜音防滑底墊，無論通勤、露營或日常外出都相當便利。內膽採用鋅陶瓷易潔層材質，通過7H鉛筆硬度測試，使用時無金屬味、不易卡色，清洗更省力。在保溫與保冰效能方面，運用真空、雙層隔熱技術，根據官方實測結果，95.6°C熱水經6小時後，仍可維持56.2°C的溫度，產品亦符合食品容器安全規範。

先前康寧餐具與全聯福利中心合作，推出Miffy保溫杯、保溫瓶等餐廚小物，廣受網友好評，「私心大推一定要把Miffy鋅陶瓷保溫杯帶回家，不僅有兩種可愛圖案、更有超方便滑蓋設計，真空設計更能保冰保熱」。

No.8 WOKY 沃廚

翻攝官網／WOKY台灣保溫杯品牌WOKY沃廚，主理人是五金代工廠第三代，希望將時間淬煉的工藝延續，以「吃進嘴裡的安心原味」為核心，開發一體成型陶瓷內膽，並融入美學設計元素，成為不少消費者的選擇。例如純鈦Ti保溫杯、VERVE零秒瓶、渾圓杯MOZU系列等都是網友近年熱烈討論的款式。

日前WOKY與QA美感合作社攜手推出「鈦陶瓷保溫瓶+冷水瓶」，主打彈蓋即飲、注水孔設計，喝水、補水不費力。保溫瓶內膽為韓國研發10%鈦陶瓷易潔塗層，好清洗也不易留異味，三層真空還能幫助阻隔外部溫度，並通過SGS檢測零重金屬、零塑化劑，輕巧瓶身方便手提或肩背。網友表示，「孩子帶去上學，自己開蓋補水，蓋子到處放，這款水壺完美解決這問題」。

No.7 Oolab 良杯製所

翻攝官網／Oolab良杯製所Oolab良杯製所創立於2019年，以「共感、共情、共好」的經營理念提供保溫瓶、隨行杯、吸管杯、手把杯等商品。品牌曾推出三麗鷗、《哈利波特》、《飛天小女警》、《葬送的芙莉蓮》等系列授權款式。

良杯製所將台灣文化納入現代品味，繼大甲鎮瀾宮系列受到好評，最近也獻上白沙屯媽祖系列不鏽鋼陶瓷易潔層隨行杯與飲料隨行斜背袋。隨行杯分為光明黃的永福款、超跑粉的典藏款，內膽特別使用硃砂紅，寓意平安與祝福，杯身則繪有媽祖像。除了可以根據情境選擇就口或加購吸管飲用，大廣口、大容量、雙層真空結構、內膽陶瓷易潔層、底部防滑杯底墊，還能將隨行杯裝進斜背袋，非常可愛又實用。今年想要跟隨白沙屯媽祖徒步進香的信眾，不妨也可以參考看看囉！

No.6 STANLEY

翻攝IG／@stanley1913_taiwan一名外國網友愛車遭烈火吞蝕，STANLEY保溫瓶內的冰塊卻完好如初的短影片，讓美國百年保溫瓶品牌STANLEY在全球迅速竄紅。

2025年9月STANLEY與韓國女團BLACKPINK成員Jennie聯名系列造成網友轟動！Quencher® Luxe Tumbler吸管隨手杯、All Day Slim Bottle曲線隨行瓶，以全黑霧面搭配底部雕花為主題，搭配質感銀色金屬光澤，展現低調奢華、率性優雅風格。瓶身均採用18/8再生不鏽鋼、雙層真空隔熱設計，標榜不含雙酚A（BPA）。其中吸管隨手杯使用FlowState™ 三段式旋轉杯蓋、Tritan™ 提把、可拆式柔軟矽膠防滑底墊，並附贈由Jennie親自設計的水豚圖案主題吊飾組；曲線隨行瓶則有防漏結構、可拆式瓶口環，輕巧尺寸方便攜帶，讓網友直呼，「真嘟很好看」。

No.5 THERMOS 膳魔師

翻攝官網／THERMOS 膳魔師德國膳魔師是不少消費者熟悉的品牌，保溫瓶種類更是推陳出新：例如全新上市的人魚漢頓系列吸管保溫瓶，大口徑設計適合盛裝飲料，另附有小百合造型吸管塞；彈蓋保溫瓶則是一按即開，兩款瓶身均採用304不鏽鋼，購買禮盒還贈送人魚漢頓限定吊飾，收藏價值滿分！膳魔師也與日本職棒北海道日本火腿鬥士隊的投手孫易磊聯手推出不鏽鋼真空吸管隨行瓶，透明上蓋、滑蓋開關、防滑握把與底座的細節設計，加上304不鏽鋼搭配真空斷熱層，發揮6小時保溫58度C以上、保冷9度C以下的效果，絕對是球迷不可或缺的日常小物！

今年1月30日起至11月30日止，消費者手上只要擁有不鏽鋼材質的舊保溫杯瓶就能參與舊換新活動，符合資格者即可獲得官網電子折價券200元一張，每月限領取一張，想換保溫瓶的人千萬別錯過。

No.4 ZOJIRUSHI 象印

翻攝FB／ZOJIRUSHI 象印日本百年品牌象印主要販售電子鍋、熱水瓶等家電商品，其中保溫瓶在網路上也保有高討論度！以不鏽鋼真空保溫保冷杯（SU-CA35）為例，容量350ml瓶身僅有180公克，隨身攜帶也不沉重。6小時95°C熱水保溫68°C以上、4°C冰水保冷9°C以下，特別使用「究潔耐蝕不鏽鋼」，高耐腐蝕性防鏽處理，可裝含鹽分運動飲料，不易殘留飲品顏色及異味；「一體式中栓」將中栓與墊圈合而為一，清潔簡單也解決放進包包、機車廂容易漏水的問題。晨光白、清雅粉、卡其棕、春草綠、天空藍、烏木黑及不鏽鋼色共七種顏色，讓保溫瓶也能成為日常質感配件。

網友對象印保溫杯評價，「象印那一體中栓設計，沒有零件、縫隙又少，媽媽們就是追求這種好洗好用不漏水的保溫杯啊！真的用過就回不去」。

No.3 Starbucks 星巴克

翻攝官網／星巴克星巴克不只賣咖啡和甜點，就連保溫瓶也是網路上非常搶手的熱門商品！今年適逢馬年，星巴克特別獻上開運達摩系列與柯基系列等商品：像是許願達摩不鏽鋼杯，可愛的小熊店員Bearista做出不同表情、穿上五顏六色的達摩裝扮，跟著星星元素現身於淺藍色杯身，為新的一年帶來滿滿祝福，杯體採用304與316不鏽鋼；科基花見不鏽鋼杯外觀則以溫柔粉色與淡綠層次交織，搭配被櫻花包圍的科基，讓使用者感受春意的到來，材質為304不鏽鋼。兩款保溫瓶最高耐熱溫度均可達95°C。

除了台灣販售的品項之外，國外款式也受到許多消費者推薦，在網路上熱烈討論，「星巴克保溫瓶顏色都很美」、「長效保溫小能手！無論你是愛喝熱的還是冷的，都能通通搞定」。

No.2 TIGER 日本虎牌

翻攝官網／日本虎牌Tiger日本虎牌在台灣保溫杯瓶市場中佔有一席之地，考量人權、健康與環境，強調不使用涉及戰爭的衝突礦石、氟素塗層，也不轉包生產，保溫瓶款式從彈蓋式、直飲式、杯蓋式，到適合小孩、運動使用、3D工藝等應有盡有。以「夢重力直飲型保溫杯」來說，杯身經過獨家旋壓輕量化技術，拿起來重量輕盈，減少外出攜帶負擔，一體成型的上蓋不需拆洗墊圈，回家可直接放入洗碗機、烘碗機進行清潔保養。內膽採用鏡面加工PLUS技術，讓污垢與異味不易殘留。共有三種容量、三種顏色可以選擇，其中500ml標榜6小時後95°C熱水可保溫73°C以上、4°C冷水可保冷8°C以下。

有網友在IG上分享，「很推虎牌保溫瓶這樣輕盈的尺度，有點霧面的質地，配上飽和度中性的顏色，還有好清洗的上蓋，甚至可以洗碗機／烘碗機清洗，又能6小時在外都維持喜歡的溫度，漂亮與實際兼具！」

No.1 LocknLock 樂扣樂扣

翻攝官網／LocknLock 樂扣樂扣LocknLock樂扣樂扣商品跨足鍋具、保鮮盒、水壺與保溫瓶，其中保溫瓶更是讓品牌獲得近一年網路聲量冠軍。有網友推薦「嚼對FUN飲不鏽鋼吸管杯」，「光看外表就直接給它一百分！這個杯子是絕美漸層設計，而且容量有720ml，手搖飲的大杯直接裝好裝滿，還能滿足你加料的需求！360度可旋轉粗吸管，吸料超順暢。還有保冷14小時、保溫7小時」，也有人分享，「沒看過吸管杯這麼好看的，用了兩個禮拜真的超喜歡，保冰保溫都超有感」。

近期樂扣樂扣推出DINOTAENG一系列周邊商品，像是簡約彈蓋保溫杯共有白色和米黃色兩種顏色，單手即可一鍵開蓋，安全鎖還能有效防止誤觸開關，上蓋好拆卸，清潔沒有死角，杯身使用耐腐蝕的304不鏽鋼材質，適合保溫或保冷，搭配底部防滑降噪的矽膠底墊，可愛造型讓補水成為日常療癒的一部分。

《網路溫度計DailyView》

網路溫度計DailyView

網路溫度計DailyView

全台最大數據分析平台《網路溫度計DailyView》，致力以數據探究社會現象，並率先以「網路聲量」一詞來解譯人們的行為。 透過最即時且具公信力的每日調查、熱門話題、口碑聲量排行及洞察報告，掌握企業品牌、政治、科技生活、娛樂等產業的最新趨勢。

#網友 #保溫瓶 #消費者

❤日本❤歐式花園【則武之森】~☆傳統紅磚牆★超好拍

❤日本❤歐式花園【則武之森】~☆傳統紅磚牆★超好拍

2026-03-01 21:01 Belinda的玩美甜蜜窩

#愜意的午後

#則武之森❤

歐式風情的城市公園

名古屋站附近的#則武町

為陶瓷器製造商#則武

100週年時將自家的陶瓷工廠

改造成兼具休閒娛樂及文化的場域

其生產的優質瓷器亦銷往世界各地

陶瓷工廠外牆為傳統紅磚

戶外歐式花園整理的超美

我們去年12月初去的

整排落雨松(?)開的正紅

AEON Mall前飄起濃濃聖誕風

晚上點燈直接變身小型聖誕燈會呢~!!

該Mall不僅展示則武全產品

亦有銷售他們家的陶瓷器皿

也有各大品牌進駐AEON Mall

連美食街、餐廳品牌選擇多元

還有整片漂亮書牆的蔦屋書店

不僅拍得開心、購物美食也都能一次滿足!!

#瓷器製作DIY#日本名古屋#則武之森

Belinda的玩美甜蜜窩

Belinda的玩美甜蜜窩

是媽咪~卻仍保有少女心🥰 一樣愛漂亮、愛保養&愛吃喝玩樂!! 這兒就是分享所有的新鮮事~當然也包括育兒囉!!💕

#日本 #名古屋 #蔦屋書店

❤日本❤名古屋老店【矢場とん】~☆味噌豬排★已插旗台灣

❤日本❤名古屋老店【矢場とん】~☆味噌豬排★已插旗台灣

2026-03-07 17:06 Belinda的玩美甜蜜窩

#來點特別的

#味噌豬排❤

1947年創立於名古屋的知名老店

已來台灣插旗的矢場とん❤

嚴選南九州產的豬肉

自創麵包粉作為炸衣

豬排炸到內軟而香酥

但關鍵美味還是~

特製天然釀造的秘傳味噌醬!!

職人每天僅製作當天使用份量

一年半熟成的天然釀造豆味噌

深厚風味與多汁豬排堪稱絕配

炸豬排的麵包屑

是混合細碎的生麵包屑+乾燥麵包屑

創造出輕盈酥脆的層次口感

擔心店家太熱情醬汁灑滿豬排

點餐時特別強調醬汁另外提供

就可依個人口味沾著吃

亦可沾桌上黃芥末、芝麻粉

味道都不錯也很下飯囉~!!

味噌醬煮的燉蘿蔔、腸串

都很入味，且蘿蔔多汁解膩

腸串沾芥末也超讚呀!!

#名古屋美食#矢場豬排#矢場とんグループ

Belinda的玩美甜蜜窩

Belinda的玩美甜蜜窩

是媽咪~卻仍保有少女心🥰 一樣愛漂亮、愛保養&愛吃喝玩樂!! 這兒就是分享所有的新鮮事~當然也包括育兒囉!!💕

#日本 #老店 #名古屋 #美食探店

❤日本❤日系連鎖【世界の山ちゃん】~☆乾杯暢談★居酒屋

❤日本❤日系連鎖【世界の山ちゃん】~☆乾杯暢談★居酒屋

2026-03-07 19:20 Belinda的玩美甜蜜窩

#2026WBC全民瘋棒球

#一起Team Taiwan

超多人飛日本應援

我們留守也沒忘加油

#世界の山ちゃん❤

日本人氣連鎖居酒屋

人氣最旺的就屬招牌夢幻炸雞翅❤

鹹香鹹香的允指美味

還有醬烤口味、各式炸物燒烤

連酒喝起來濃度都較高

是喝一口就有感的程度~

難怪隔壁桌2個女生

喝到越聊越High

其一還瞬間趴下昏睡

但一下又起來繼續聊

就這樣趴趴醒醒的好特別...><"

且整間店鬧哄哄

完全不用擔心自己太吵

絕對可以放心暢談囉!!

這輪點下來除酒好喝外

個人推薦來此必點~

酸甜解膩的洋蔥蕃茄❤

吃完又可再多吃一點

店家相當用心~

怕客人覺得吃雞翅麻煩

筷子紙套背面提供優雅吃秘訣

且還用Q版漫畫風呈現呢

#日本美食#日系居酒屋#世界の山ちゃん#世界幻手羽先

Belinda的玩美甜蜜窩

Belinda的玩美甜蜜窩

是媽咪~卻仍保有少女心🥰 一樣愛漂亮、愛保養&愛吃喝玩樂!! 這兒就是分享所有的新鮮事~當然也包括育兒囉!!💕

#棒球 #人氣 #日本 #美食探店

【登入聊天室】為了維持理智，你偶爾需要一個「不夠健康」的漢堡

【登入聊天室】為了維持理智，你偶爾需要一個「不夠健康」的漢堡

Chelsea 2026.03.10
2026「春遊馬祖 戰地記憶」活動 走訪南竿「枕戈待旦」見證戰地歲月與老兵的鐵血柔情 還能領取驚喜好禮

2026「春遊馬祖 戰地記憶」活動 走訪南竿「枕戈待旦」見證戰地歲月與老兵的鐵血柔情 還能領取驚喜好禮

夫子。旅食趣 2026.03.10
過年後上班族不開火，10 分鐘上桌的『日式草蝦水餃』掀團購潮

過年後上班族不開火，10 分鐘上桌的『日式草蝦水餃』掀團購潮

summer 2026.03.10
吃。台南市。美食｜左鎮區。「地方爸爸窯烤麵包」隱身在鄉間窯烤麵包，炭香濃郁的酸種手工麵包，草莓大福全面上市中。

吃。台南市。美食｜左鎮區。「地方爸爸窯烤麵包」隱身在鄉間窯烤麵包，炭香濃郁的酸種手工麵包，草莓大福全面上市中。

樂天小高＠美食之旅 2026.03.10
ONCE暴動！周子瑜聯名7-ELEVEN「星級饗宴」開跑，台韓美食＋限量小卡一次收

ONCE暴動！周子瑜聯名7-ELEVEN「星級饗宴」開跑，台韓美食＋限量小卡一次收
女子漾／編輯周意軒 2026.03.10
從海到空一次玩！北越下龍灣遊船、水上飛機、熱氣球全攻略

從海到空一次玩！北越下龍灣遊船、水上飛機、熱氣球全攻略

舌尖上的旅人 Eric Hsu 2026.03.10
台中西區｜馨品鄉．2023年榮獲台灣糕點優質獎，拌手禮首選！

台中西區｜馨品鄉．2023年榮獲台灣糕點優質獎，拌手禮首選！

海帶呀海帶吃遍台灣美食 2026.03.10
吃。高雄市。美食|三民區。「KEEP Coffee Roastery」最新榮獲2026 世界百大咖啡館的殊榮，主打自家烘焙精品咖啡豆。

吃。高雄市。美食|三民區。「KEEP Coffee Roastery」最新榮獲2026 世界百大咖啡館的殊榮，主打自家烘焙精品咖啡豆。

樂天小高＠美食之旅 2026.03.10
纜車、滑車、遊樂園！不管海邊陸地，釜山這些景點都超適合親子同樂！

纜車、滑車、遊樂園！不管海邊陸地，釜山這些景點都超適合親子同樂！

FunTime旅遊比價 2026.03.10
搶先卡位！新加坡「迪士尼探險號」3/10夢幻首航 預訂航程送4,500元旅遊金

搶先卡位！新加坡「迪士尼探險號」3/10夢幻首航 預訂航程送4,500元旅遊金

旅奇傳媒 TR Omnimedia 2026.03.10
