【登入聊天室】為了維持理智，你偶爾需要一個「不夠健康」的漢堡

嘿，問你一個小問題：你的「療癒食物」（Comfort Food）是什麼？當你累到魂不守舍、感到迷茫無助，或是在高壓任務後想徹底放鬆時，什麼樣的食物總能讓你振作起來，暫時放下一切，並重新找回對自己的認同感？

Hey, quick question: What is your comfort food? When you feel drained and lost, or want to chill after strenuous tasks, what food can always cheer you up, give you a moment to let your hair down, and help you regain your sense of self?





There are so many answers to this question. From the most common ones—usually something sweet, like chocolate or cake—to more unconventional choices that carry deep-seated memories, like your mom's famous chicken soup or something you ate when you were a happy, innocent kid.





My choice has evolved alongside the chapters of my life. I used to be quite predictable, much like the heartbroken characters in a rom-com: a giant tub of ice cream seemed like the ultimate fix for the world’s troubles. But as my perspective has shifted, my current comfort-food champion is, without a doubt, the burger.





模 Gigi Hadid 曾說過：「吃得乾淨來保持身材，吃個漢堡才能維持理智。」我再同意不過了。沒錯，維持健康是人生的終極目標。無論驅使你關注健康的動機為何，你都無法否認，「健康」是生命中一切的基石。然而，同樣真實的是，過度執著於健康有時——或者該說，往往更頻繁地——也會讓人抓狂。當那種負面情緒襲來時，你需要那份多汁的肉餅來點亮你的世界。

Supermodel Gigi Hadid once said, "Eat clean to stay fit, have a burger to stay sane." I couldn't agree more. Indeed, staying healthy is a paramount life goal. Regardless of what drives you to focus on your health, there is no denying that wellness is the foundation for everything. However, being hyper-aware of your health can also drive you up the wall sometimes—or even quite often. When that darkness hits, you need those juicy patties to brighten your world.





讓我想起《追愛總動員》（How I Met Your Mother）裡那個性格平實的 Marshall Eriksen，他曾對漢堡有一段經典的獨白，大意是這樣的：

It reminds me of when Marshall Eriksen, the down-to-earth character in How I Met Your Mother, delivered a monologue about burgers:





只是一個漢堡？它才不只是『一個漢堡』。我是說……那第一口——噢，那第一口簡直是天堂。麵包皮就像天使那點綴著芝麻的胸脯，溫柔地依偎在底下的番茄醬與芥末醬上，風味交織成一場誘人的雙人舞。接著……酸黃瓜！那是全世界最俏皮的小東西！然後是番茄切片、生菜葉，還有一塊如此精緻的牛絞肉餅，在口中盤旋、散開，又再次結合，譜出一曲鹹甜交織、令人沉醉的賦格。這絕非僅是烤肉與烤麵包組成的三明治，這是上帝在透過食物與我們對話。」

"Just a burger? It's so much more than 'just a burger.' I mean... that first bite—oh, what heaven that first bite is. The bun, like a sesame-freckled breast of an angel, resting gently on the ketchup and mustard below, flavors mingling in a seductive pas de deux. And then... a pickle! The most playful little pickle! Then a slice of tomato, a leaf of lettuce, and a... a patty of ground beef so exquisite, swirling in your mouth, breaking apart, and combining again in a fugue of sweets and savor so delightful. This is no mere sandwich of grilled meat and toasted bread. This is God speaking to us in food."





特別鍾情於不加任何醬料的漢堡，因為我深信「少即是多」，原汁原味（Authenticity）才是真正的幸福。肉餅天然的鹹味配上頂層融化的起司，就是人間樂事。一個好的漢堡應該在每一個層次都讓人滿足。當你遇到一個真正完美的漢堡時，你就是會知道，不需要任何解釋。你的這一天再好不過了。你的心靈與胃不再渴望任何其他食物的滋養。所有的憂慮、疑惑或悲傷通通煙消雲散，只剩下純粹的狂喜。

I particularly fancy burgers without any sauce because I follow the motto "less is more," and authenticity is pure bliss. The natural saltiness of the beef paired with melted cheese is heavenly. A good burger should satisfy on every level. When you encounter a truly perfect one, you just know—no explanation needed. Your day simply can't get any better. Your mind and stomach no longer crave anything else. All the worries, doubts, or sadness evaporate, leaving only pure euphoria.





物，是我們與這個世界最直接的連結。它蘊含著代代相傳的宇宙智慧。人如其食（What you eat is what you are），所以，認真想想看：你的療癒食物是什麼呢？

Food is our most direct access to this world. It is full of cosmic wisdom passed down through generations. What you eat is what you are, so really think about it: What is your comfort food?